The Best Pastry You Can Buy From Walmart's Bakery Is Under $5
The supermarket probably isn't your first-choice destination when you're in the mood for a pastry, but Walmart might be trying to change that perception. With a sprawling bakery section, the grocery and retail giant sells several pastries not worth your time or money, but there are a few that you might see us eager to repurchase in the future.
We tried and ranked eight pastries from the Walmart bakery, and the best one by far was the Marketside brand Iced Lemon Cake ($4.98). A good lemon cake is simple, zesty, bright, and, ideally, moist. The Marketside Iced Lemon Cake delivered on most of those criteria, with the cake landing a bit further on the dry end of the spectrum than we would prefer. Other than that, it's a very solid example of a good lemon cake and — dare we say — gives the popular Starbucks lemon loaf a run for its money. Despite the slight dryness, the cake was still spongy and had a bold and welcomed lemon flavor that carried all the way through both the cake and the icing. There was just enough icing to add sweetness, but not so much that it made the cake cloyingly sweet. Overall, we will absolutely be snagging a box of the Marketside brand Iced Lemon Cake on our next Walmart run or the next time we're craving a sweet lemony treat.
How do Walmart customers feel about the Iced Lemon Cake?
Marketside is one of Walmart's private label brands, like Target's Favorite Day or Up & Up. The brand focuses on baked goods and other fresh foods like pizzas, salad kits, prepared meats, and more. With a roster of products that is so broad, there's bound to be a disappointment or two in the bunch. The Marketside Iced Lemon Cake, though, seems to be a universal crowd favorite amongst Walmart shoppers. With an overall rating of 4.2 stars out of 5 and nearly 700 ratings on the Walmart website alone, the numbers speak for themselves. One reviewer said, "Absolutely scrumptious...I always worry about things not tasting like lemon but this was perfection." Another person compared the Marketside Iced Lemon Cake to the Starbucks iteration, writing, "If you are a fan of Starbucks Lemon Loaf, this delight is for you. It's proportionally sized and the cost is a fraction from Starbucks."
We marked Walmart as one of the best grocery store chains for fresh baked goods, and the Iced Lemon Cake is proving our point. With a huge variety and ultra-reasonable prices, Walmart may just be your new go-to for select baked goods and treats. And if all this lemon cake talk has you craving the zingy dessert and there's no Walmart in sight, try baking this stunning lemon-glazed pound cake at home.