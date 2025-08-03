The Best Pastry You Can Buy From Walmart's Bakery Is Under $5

The supermarket probably isn't your first-choice destination when you're in the mood for a pastry, but Walmart might be trying to change that perception. With a sprawling bakery section, the grocery and retail giant sells several pastries not worth your time or money, but there are a few that you might see us eager to repurchase in the future.

We tried and ranked eight pastries from the Walmart bakery, and the best one by far was the Marketside brand Iced Lemon Cake ($4.98). A good lemon cake is simple, zesty, bright, and, ideally, moist. The Marketside Iced Lemon Cake delivered on most of those criteria, with the cake landing a bit further on the dry end of the spectrum than we would prefer. Other than that, it's a very solid example of a good lemon cake and — dare we say — gives the popular Starbucks lemon loaf a run for its money. Despite the slight dryness, the cake was still spongy and had a bold and welcomed lemon flavor that carried all the way through both the cake and the icing. There was just enough icing to add sweetness, but not so much that it made the cake cloyingly sweet. Overall, we will absolutely be snagging a box of the Marketside brand Iced Lemon Cake on our next Walmart run or the next time we're craving a sweet lemony treat.