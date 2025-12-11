Trader Joe's Fans Just Spotted A Highly Anticipated Whiskey In Stores, And We're Running To Try It

There is a difference between cask strength bourbon and cask head or cask finish bourbon. Cask head bourbon is bourbon that is initially aged or matured in new oak barrels or casks. Sherry cask finish bourbon then goes through a secondary aging process or finishing period during which it is aged in casks that previously held sherry.

Aging the bourbon in sherry casks can infuse the whiskey with the key aromas and flavors of the sherry that was previously in the casks. In the case of Trader Joe's Cask Head Sherry Cask Finish bourbon, those notes appear to be dried fruits and spices, according to Kiper's December 2024 Instagram post. This can result in a deeper and more complex flavor profile.

We haven't seen a current picture of the back label of Trader Joe's new bourbon and it isn't yet listed on the website. It's possible that the distilling information and flavor profile of the whiskey may be different than what was on the labels Kiper previously posted. However, in the image shared on Reddit, the label indicates that dried apricot is one of the flavors you can expect. So where can you buy the new Trader Joe's cask head bourbon? It will only be sold in states where you can buy liquor at Trader Joe's, and it appears that there may be limited quantities available. If you're as eager to try it as we are, get to your local Trader Joe's ASAP to see if it's in stock.