6 Popular Trader Joe's Whiskeys, Ranked

When considering where to shop for new spirits, Trader Joe's probably doesn't come to mind immediately. The grocery giant's name isn't exactly synonymous with alcohol, and though many flock to its aisles for Trader Joe's affordable wine selection, the brand's liquor is harder to come by. Due primarily to laws surrounding liquor licensing, only certain states have Trader Joe's locations that sell liquor: Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Washington, and Wisconsin.

If you're lucky enough to live near a location that offers liquor, you've probably noticed that Trader Joe's carries several popular name-brand spirits as well as bottles under its own label. When I went to a Washington location to check out the liquor selection, options were numerous, and I was greeted with three whole sections of shelves that stocked both familiar bottles as well as some that were new to me. To suss out the brand's own selection, I decided to sample and rank six of its whiskey and bourbon bottles based on overall flavor complexity and smoothness. While I wouldn't call myself a whiskey aficionado, I am a fan of the spirit and found that Trader Joe's offered an interesting range of whiskeys that could suit a variety of palates. As with everything else, whisk(e)y is subjective — the opinions below are solely my own and, given the relatively affordable price point of the bottles I tried (the most expensive of which was about $30), I think they all merit a tasting to see which best suits your whiskey preferences.