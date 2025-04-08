The 2 Best Whiskeys To Use For A Hot Buttered Cocktail

Hot buttered cocktails have been around for over 200 years, but they haven't become stale as modern-day interpretations take creative liberties like adding ice cream along with melted butter and swapping rum with whiskey for a new take. These libations have often been compared to real-life Butterbeer, and are traditionally crafted with rum, spices, and a dollop of butter, but using whiskey or bourbon instead can lend to a more unique experience. Chris Walster, Whisky Connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, has some strong feelings about which whiskies are best for a hot buttered drink.

Walster recommends Buffalo Trace bourbon as the best whiskey for this classic beverage, although he notes that Woodford Reserve makes a pleasant choice, as well. "A fruity bourbon works particularly well," he says. "However, a bourbon with a higher rye content is an even better choice, as the rye spice will highlight the cinnamon and other warming spices in the cocktail." The cocktail, in general, is meant to taste rich and sweet, so according to Walster, "the whiskey used should complement and enhance the spicy, buttery flavors."