13 Best Bourbons To Use For Homemade Bourbon Balls
Bourbon balls are a beloved confection created in the 1930's in Kentucky. They perfectly balance the warmth of bourbon with the richness of chocolate and the sweetness of sugar. The bourbon you choose plays a crucial role in shaping the overall flavor, as its notes of caramel, spice, vanilla, or fruit can either enhance or overpower the other ingredients. While many recipes default to widely recognized brands, there's a world of craft bourbons that can bring unique depth and character to your homemade treats.
Exploring bourbons from independent distilleries allows for a more personalized touch and lets you introduce nuanced flavors that can make your bourbon balls truly stand out. These smaller-scale producers often experiment with different aging techniques, grain blends, and barrel finishes, resulting in bourbons with distinct profiles ranging from bold and oaky to smooth and honeyed. Choosing from these craft selections not only elevates your confections but also supports the artistry and innovation of passionate distillers.
As a food journalist with experience in the beverage industry, I'll walk you through several great selections that will take your bourbon balls to the next level. These are bourbons I've tried myself over the last few years, and I think they work really well in bourbon balls — from well-known options to more unique craft choices you might not have heard of.
Silo Distillery Bourbon
If you're tired of the same old Kentucky bourbons for your holiday treats, look toward the Green Mountains. In the small town of Windsor, Vermont, Silo Distillery is making bourbon that might just revolutionize your bourbon balls. This woman-owned distillery was co-founded by Anne Marie Delaney alongside CEO Peter Jillson. Silo sources corn and rye from just down the road in North Clarendon, meaning this bourbon actually tastes like Vermont. The grains grow in the same soil and weather that produce the state's famous maple syrup, creating flavors you simply can't duplicate elsewhere.
When it comes to bourbon balls, Silo hits a perfect balance. It's smooth enough that it won't overpower your dessert, but it has enough character to remind you that yes, these are definitely bourbon balls. The flavor brings subtle vanilla notes that play nicely with chocolate, gentle oak undertones that add depth, and just enough warming spice to make things interesting. What really makes this bourbon shine in confections is how it seems to amplify the chocolate rather than compete with it. Mix it into your bourbon ball mixture and watch as it enhances everything around it instead of fighting for attention.
Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon
When it comes to bourbon balls, Maker's Mark stands out as a particularly good match that balances nicely with chocolate while still letting its bourbon character shine through. Bill Samuels, Sr. set out to create a bourbon that prioritized smoothness over bite. Maker's Mark stands apart by replacing the traditional rye spice with soft red winter wheat, resulting in a gentler, more approachable flavor that works especially well in sweet confections like bourbon balls.
Flavor-wise, you'll notice caramel and vanilla notes with subtle fruity undertones — all flavors that naturally complement the chocolate and nuts in bourbon ball recipes. At 90 proof, it's strong enough to provide authentic bourbon flavor without overwhelming your treats. The smooth, mellow finish with just a hint of spice blends seamlessly into the confection, giving you bourbon balls that taste properly boozy without being harsh. When mixed into your bourbon ball batter, it adds that recognizable bourbon character while still letting the other ingredients do their thing. Bourbon balls were created in Kentucky back in 1938 by Ruth Hanly Booe, so using a Kentucky bourbon like Maker's Mark (with its iconic red wax-dipped bottle) keeps things authentic. Many recipes recommend topping each ball with a bourbon-soaked pecan for an extra touch of flavor.
Fresh Bourbon
Recognized as one of the first African American-owned distilleries in Kentucky, Fresh Bourbon brings something genuinely different to your bourbon balls — not just in flavor, but in story. What makes this bourbon stand out for confections is its thoughtfully crafted flavor profile. With notes of vanilla and brown sugar complemented by hints of oak smoke and nuttiness, it adds complexity to bourbon balls without overpowering them. The subtle toffee and dark chocolate notes in the finish are particularly well-suited for chocolate-based treats.
The distillery's approach is refreshingly unpretentious — they explicitly make bourbon "for the way you drink," rejecting the sometimes intimidating "neat only" culture that can make bourbon seem unapproachable. This same versatility makes it excellent for baking and confections. Fresh Bourbon's mash bill is different from most mainstream offerings, using corn, honey malt, malted wheat, malted rye, and malted barley. At 95 proof, Fresh Bourbon provides just the right strength for bourbon balls — robust enough to stand up to the other ingredients while maintaining a balanced, approachable character that enhances rather than dominates your homemade treats.
Widow Jane 10-Year-Old Straight Bourbon
When it comes to elevating your bourbon balls from good to memorable, Widow Jane 10-Year Bourbon brings something special to the mixing bowl with its richly developed flavor profile that comes from a decade of aging. Crafted in Brooklyn, this bourbon stands apart with its unique approach to traditional whiskey-making. This bourbon offers a mix of orange, maple, cherry, and almond notes that create a sophisticated foundation when mixed with chocolate and nuts. These fruit-forward characteristics add a surprising brightness that cuts through the sweetness of the confection.
Widow Jane blends select straight bourbons in small five-barrel batches, a process done by hand at the distillery. Unlike many brands, it avoids chill filtration, preserving more of the whiskey's natural character. The result is a 91-proof spirit with impressive complexity. The vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg aromatics infuse bourbon balls with warm, spicy undertones, while the charred oak finish adds depth and structure to the treats. This complexity means your bourbon balls will have subtle layers of flavor that develop as you eat them.
Brough Brothers Bourbon
Founded by the Yarbrough brothers — Victor, Bryson, and Christian — who grew up in Louisville's West End, Brough Brothers the brand brings fresh energy to the bourbon landscape while honoring traditional Kentucky craftsmanship. Their bourbon makes an excellent choice for bourbon balls because of its approachable flavor profile that complements rather than overwhelms the other ingredients.
The bourbon has a smooth, balanced taste with crisp fruit flavors and a touch of warm spice, making it both refreshing and complex. This lighter, fruit-forward character translates beautifully into bourbon balls, adding a refreshing dimension that prevents the treats from becoming too heavy or cloying. The golden honey color also adds visual warmth to the mixture. With a traditional mash bill, Brough Brothers maintains bourbon authenticity while bringing its own perspective to the spirit. At 82 proof, it provides just enough backbone to make your bourbon balls distinctly boozy without overwhelming the palate. The attractive floral aromas of red roses combined with fragrant apples and nutmeg infuse the bourbon balls and help make your homemade treats more sophisticated.
Rabbit Hole Bourbon
Sometimes the best bourbons come from the most unexpected backgrounds. Take Kaveh Zamanian, who was working as a clinical psychologist until he fell for both his Louisville-native wife Heather and Kentucky's signature spirit. What started as a casual interest turned into a full-blown passion that eventually had him trading his therapy practice for copper stills and mash bills.
The distillery's flagship Cavehill Kentucky Straight Bourbon shows exactly what happens when you bring fresh eyes to an old tradition. While most bourbons use two or three grains, Cavehill features four: corn for sweetness, malted barley for nutty notes, wheat for softness, and malted barley with honey for extra complexity. This isn't just showing off — it's about creating layers of flavor that unfold as you sip.
Take a whiff of Cavehill and you'll immediately notice warm spices — like walking into a kitchen where someone's baking a really good apple pie. Then comes the first sip, where the bourbon's creamy texture carries bright orange and honey flavors across your palate, with refreshing mint and toasted grain adding complexity. The whole experience wraps up with a vanilla finish that makes you want to go back for more. This distinctive flavor profile makes Rabbit Hole particularly perfect for bourbon balls. The honey notes meld beautifully with powdered sugar, while those apple and spice elements add depth that many other bourbons just can't match. The subtle mint notes help cut through the richness of chocolate, and the vanilla custard finish creates a lovely aftertaste that lingers after each bite.
Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey
Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey is a tribute to Nathan "Nearest" Green, the first known African American master distiller. The brand's founder, Fawn Weaver, set out to honor his legacy, building a distillery that has since become the most successful Black-owned spirits company in the world. This Tennessee whiskey is celebrated for its rich, smooth profile, offering notes of vanilla, caramel, and warm spice — flavors that beautifully enhance the sweetness of bourbon balls. Its depth and complexity provide a balanced, full-bodied taste that will elevate the confection.
Launched in 2017, Uncle Nearest has quickly become one of the most awarded American whiskey brands, earning accolades such as Spirit Brand of the Year from Wine Enthusiast. With millions of bottles sold and exponential growth in recent years, it stands as a major force in the spirits industry. The brand's commitment to quality and authenticity has made it a favorite among bourbon enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike.
Frey Ranch Straight Bourbon
This woman-owned Nevada distillery stands out by growing all grains used in its bourbon right on its 165-year-old family ranch. Frey Ranch's hands-on approach creates a rich, full-bodied bourbon with distinct flavors of butterscotch, banana bread, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Frey Ranch is perfect for bourbon balls because of its impressive depth. The strong caramel and vanilla notes enhance the chocolate's sweetness, while the spicy kick balances everything and prevents the confections from becoming too sweet. The bourbon's bold character ensures it remains noticeable even when mixed with other ingredients. As a complete farm-to-bottle operation, everything happens on-site from growing and harvesting to distilling and bottling. Using Frey Ranch in your homemade treats gives them a robust flavor while supporting a female-led business that's bringing bourbon innovation to Nevada.
Greenwood Whiskey
Some bourbons tell a story with every sip, and Greenwood Whiskey might have one of the most meaningful tales in a bottle. This Black-owned distillery draws its name from Tulsa's historic Greenwood District, a historical center of African American culture and business.
What makes its bourbon special isn't just the story behind it, though. Greenwood delivers a beautifully balanced bourbon that walks the line between traditional and modern. The first sip greets you with that classic vanilla warmth that serious bourbon drinkers look for, which then unfolds into rich caramel notes. The oak presence is just right, enough to give the whiskey structure and backbone without veering into that bitter, over-wooded territory that can make some bourbons hard to enjoy.
This balanced profile is exactly what makes Greenwood such a fantastic choice for bourbon balls. Unlike some more aggressive spirits that can overpower your desserts, Greenwood enhances rather than dominates. Its smooth, approachable character elevates the confections while keeping them enjoyable for everyone. The vanilla and caramel notes in the whiskey naturally amplify similar flavors in your recipe, creating a harmony that makes people reach for seconds.
Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon
Celebrity-owned Brother's Bond Bourbon brings unexpected complexity to bourbon balls thanks to its unique blend of three different mash bills. Created by "The Vampire Diaries" actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, this bourbon offers more than just star power — it delivers real flavor that transforms desserts. The bourbon's notes of freshly baked banana bread, berry jam sweetness, and walnut make it perfect for sophisticated bourbon balls. When mixed into confections, these flavors create treats that evolve as you eat them. The initial sweetness works beautifully with chocolate coating, while the nutty finish pairs wonderfully with pecans.
With this bourbon, you could try making banana bread balls. Crush vanilla wafers, then mix with chopped walnuts, powdered sugar, and a generous pour of Brother's Bond. Add mashed ripe banana and cocoa powder before rolling them into balls and coating with chocolate. The bourbon's banana bread notes will amplify the fresh banana, creating a grown-up treat that tastes like boozy banana bread dipped in chocolate. The berry undertones in the bourbon add a subtle complexity that keeps people reaching for more.
Penelope Bourbon Four Grain
Penelope Bourbon Four Grain stands out for bourbon balls because of its remarkable balance. Named after the founder's daughter, this bourbon blends corn, rye, wheat, and malted barley to create a harmonious flavor profile that enhances desserts without overwhelming them.
The bourbon opens with subtle honey sweetness before moving into rich vanilla, followed by gentle rye spice. This makes it ideal for bourbon balls where you want depth without any single flavor dominating. The vanilla notes enhance the chocolate's richness, while the touch of rye adds just enough contrast to keep things interesting. For balls that will go well with Penelope, try mincing graham cracker crumbs with finely chopped pecans and honey. The honey in the recipe will amplify the bourbon's natural sweetness, while the graham crackers provide texture. Roll these in vanilla-infused sugar for an extra dimension that plays off the bourbon's vanilla notes.
New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon
New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon from Newport, Kentucky brings serious character to bourbon balls with its bold high-rye mash bill. This younger distillery creates bourbon with remarkable depth that stands up beautifully in desserts. Its aromas are warm and spicy and develop into layers of caramel and dark fruits, finishing with oak that doesn't turn bitter. When used in bourbon balls, this robust profile creates confections with definite personality. The pronounced spice cuts through sweetness perfectly, while those dark fruit notes create fascinating complexity alongside chocolate.
To make the balls, try crushed spice cookies with dried cherries and dates, then mix in cocoa powder and New Riff bourbon. The fruit will complement the bourbon's dark fruit notes, while the spiced cookies enhance its natural spice character. Roll these in a mixture of cocoa powder and cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
Mahalo Hawaiian Bourbon
Mahalo Hawaiian Bourbon brings a unique island twist to traditional bourbon confections. Made by RHS Distillery, this unexpected spirit honors Kentucky methods while incorporating subtle Hawaiian influences. What makes this bourbon great for bourbon balls is its remarkable smoothness combined with complexity. It offers welcoming vanilla and caramel notes with just enough tropical fruit hints to make things interesting. In bourbon balls, this creates treats that appeal to both bourbon enthusiasts and those normally hesitant about whiskey-forward desserts.
For a tropical twist, try making coconut-chocolate bourbon balls with Mahalo. Mix crushed vanilla wafers with shredded coconut, then add cocoa powder and Mahalo bourbon. The coconut complements the bourbon's subtle fruit undertones, while the chocolate brings everything together. Roll these in toasted coconut for extra texture and flavor.