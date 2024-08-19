Penelope Rio Bourbon: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

It's 2018, and Kelly and Mike Paladini are about to welcome the birth of their daughter, Penelope. Many may choose to celebrate with flowers, balloons, and perhaps a beautiful cake. The Paladinis, however — along with their close pal, Danny Polise — opted to celebrate with a bourbon instead. And so, as the story goes, Penelope Bourbon was born.

Penelope Bourbon started with its Core Series, made up of four bourbons — Four Grain, Architect, Barrel Strength, and Toasted Bourbon — all of which tend to be readily available at liquor stores nationwide, as well as on the Penelope Bourbon website. From there, the company has expanded to its Cooper Series, Limited Releases, and the Estate Collection, which are of a higher caliber and price point. Penelope Rio, a four-grain blend of three bourbon mash bills, is one of the bottles that makes the Cooper Series so special. As a limited release, only 5,000 cases were produced — and once it's gone, Penelope enthusiasts will have to wait for the next iteration, whenever that is.

In this Ultimate Bottle Guide, we take a dive into the production of Penelope Rio, as well as what makes this such a unique and worldly spirit. Even for the most learned of bourbon drinkers, a spirit like this is worth taking the time to get acquainted with, as there's so much to the story than what's in the bottle itself.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.