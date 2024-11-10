The Fascinating 1930s Origin Of Bourbon Balls

As the old nursery rhyme says, little girls are made of sugar, spice, and everything nice. Back in 1919, two enterprising young women turned that adage on its head, combining cocoa, a creamy center made with real Kentucky bourbon, a dark chocolate coating, and pecans to create the iconic dessert we know as bourbon balls. Now in its fourth generation, their business, Rebecca Ruth Candy, is still using the same recipe, and its 100+ year history is just as sweet.

It all began with Ruth Booe (maiden name, Hanly) and Rebecca Gooch, two substitute school teachers in Frankfort, Kentucky who aspired to something few of their female peers were doing: starting a business of their own. After friends and family praised the candy they made over the holidays, they teamed up to start their company, dipping chocolates in the bar room of a local hotel that had been closed by Prohibition. To drum up business, they staged public conversations where they pretended to be casual customers raving about the new treat in their neighborhood.