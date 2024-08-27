A Liquid Bourbon Ball Turns The Classic Treat Into A Refined Cocktail With Only 4 Ingredients

The liquid bourbon ball is the chocolate-hazelnut cocktail of your wildest confectionery dreams, all grown up and come true. It's a play on the popular bourbon ball dessert – and while the booze doesn't get cooked off in the classic treat, making it best-served to adults, there will be no confusion at all when you turn it into a grown-up tipple. Clocking in at a relatively tame 27% ABV, and it only takes four ingredients to make.

A liquid bourbon ball starts with bourbon, crème de cacao, Frangelico (or other hazelnut liqueur), and chocolate shavings. You'll stir together two ounces of the bourbon, 1 ounce crème de cacao, and ¼ ounce Frangelico over ice and strain into a chilled coupe glass. To finish, sprinkle a few chocolate shavings atop the surface of the drink. Alternatively, for a frothier drink, add the bourbon and liqueurs to an ice-filled cocktail shaker and vigorously shake until thoroughly chilled and well-aerated. Then, strain into a coupe glass as usual. For a playful finish, you could garnish your drink with a bourbon ball on a metal cocktail skewer.

This chocolatey, nutty sipper makes a killer after-dinner drink at your next adults-only dinner party, especially following a fittingly decadent meal like lamb chops and mashed parsnips. Or, you could totally serve liquid bourbon balls as the star of the show at cocktail hour, beside a plate of chocolate chip toffee cookies or mild, nutty cubed cheese like Jarlsberg or Comté.