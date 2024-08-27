A Liquid Bourbon Ball Turns The Classic Treat Into A Refined Cocktail With Only 4 Ingredients
The liquid bourbon ball is the chocolate-hazelnut cocktail of your wildest confectionery dreams, all grown up and come true. It's a play on the popular bourbon ball dessert – and while the booze doesn't get cooked off in the classic treat, making it best-served to adults, there will be no confusion at all when you turn it into a grown-up tipple. Clocking in at a relatively tame 27% ABV, and it only takes four ingredients to make.
A liquid bourbon ball starts with bourbon, crème de cacao, Frangelico (or other hazelnut liqueur), and chocolate shavings. You'll stir together two ounces of the bourbon, 1 ounce crème de cacao, and ¼ ounce Frangelico over ice and strain into a chilled coupe glass. To finish, sprinkle a few chocolate shavings atop the surface of the drink. Alternatively, for a frothier drink, add the bourbon and liqueurs to an ice-filled cocktail shaker and vigorously shake until thoroughly chilled and well-aerated. Then, strain into a coupe glass as usual. For a playful finish, you could garnish your drink with a bourbon ball on a metal cocktail skewer.
This chocolatey, nutty sipper makes a killer after-dinner drink at your next adults-only dinner party, especially following a fittingly decadent meal like lamb chops and mashed parsnips. Or, you could totally serve liquid bourbon balls as the star of the show at cocktail hour, beside a plate of chocolate chip toffee cookies or mild, nutty cubed cheese like Jarlsberg or Comté.
Top ingredient choices for the best bourbon ball cocktail
If you're unfamiliar with some liquid bourbon ball ingredients, Frangelico is a hazelnut-flavored Italian liqueur with 20% to 24% ABV and notes of cocoa and vanilla, creating a mellow, nutty flavor. It's smooth and accessible without being syrupy-sweet, and a 750 ml bottle runs for about $29 to $40 online. Other brands of hazelnut liqueur will get the job done too, like the also-Italian Borgata (around $20) or an American offering by St. Elder (which can vary from about $20 to $29). You could even use amaretto instead, which would steer the flavor profile more towards a chocolate-covered cherry, but would be no less delish.
Meanwhile, crème de cacao is a famed chocolate liqueur, a crucial ingredient in the chocolate martini, Brandy Alexander, and Grasshopper cocktails. It's made from raw cocoa beans, usually distilled in vodka or a neutral grain spirit at 20% to 25% ABV. Either dark or white crème de cacao (there's a difference between 'em) will work for a bourbon ball cocktail — whatever you're rockin' with in your home bar is totally fine. Just know that your selection will slightly alter the color of the drink.
Speaking of your home bar, for this dessert sipper, opt for a bourbon with a smooth finish, and steer clear of anything ultra-smoky or oaky. Vanilla and caramel top notes are ideal when making the original bourbon ball dessert, and the same is true of its beverage adaptation.