Should You Serve Bourbon Balls To Children? Here's What To Know

Bourbon balls are a delicious spiked treat — but they're fine for kiddos and sober folks too because the alcohol gets cooked off...right? Nope.

According to a study by the USDA, via Idaho State University, the actual amount of alcohol that cooks off of food can range from 95% to 4%. The largest determining factor for how much booze (if any) gets cooked off is how long the dish is held at boiling point (173 degrees Fahrenheit). But, when it comes to baking versus cooking, the boiling point isn't typically a place that bakers need to go. And, when it comes to bourbon balls, these treats are a dessert — not a baked good — and do not get baked or heated in any way at any point.

Bourbon balls are a no-bake treat, which means you don't have to turn on the oven to whip up a tasty grown-up treat on a hot summer day (awesome). But, that also means any bourbon you add is staying in the dessert, and those boozy balls should stay on the adult table.