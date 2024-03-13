The Bourbon Brand You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
The brand of bourbon you like can say plenty about you. Produced in any of six different styles — single barrel, cask strength, wheated, high rye, high corn, and small batch — a bottle of bourbon is much more than just its mash bill. Like any other distilled spirit, bourbon is crafted intentionally, and each step and ingredient plays an important role in the outcome. As such, each bourbon brand is unique, with its own set of characteristics and attributes that can be perfectly matched to your zodiac sign.
Whether you believe in them or not, zodiac signs have become a part of popular culture. No matter where you go or who you're with, you're bound to be asked what your sign is. It doesn't matter that there isn't any scientific backing, either. In this cruel and confusing world, people need something to make sense of it all — and that's what astrology offers. When the going gets tough, some turn to their daily horoscope. Others turn to a glass of bourbon. With the bourbon brand for your zodiac sign, you can get the best of both. Continue reading to find out which one you might be.
Aries
Starting the zodiac calendar off on a fiery note, we have Aries. Born between March 21 and April 19, these fire signs are known for being hot-headed and competitive. It isn't enough for the Aries to be first on the zodiac calendar, they want to be first everywhere else in their lives too. It likely comes as no surprise to learn that, being represented by the ram, these signs are pretty straightforward people. They can't be complicated with details, and would rather go in head first. So knowing that, the bourbon brand the Aries would be is pretty straightforward too.
If they were any bourbon brand, they'd be the one that Tasting Table ranked first in our ranking of the 27 best bourbon brands: Stagg. A product from one of the most highly awarded distilleries in the world, Buffalo Trace Distillery, the George T Stagg antique collection isn't shy of accolades, either. Aged for no less than 15 years, this bourbon is strong, intense, powerful, and a collector of nearly 50 winning awards in the last 15 years.
Knowing how straightforward these signs are, Aries probably prefer ordering their bourbon neat. However, considering they are so fiery — and considering how intense this bourbon already is — we'd recommend they order it on ice. Hopefully, it will help them cool off a bit.
Taurus
Born between April 20 and May 20, Tauruses are the first Earth signs of the zodiac and it shows. Represented by a bull, these signs can be tough to move — in fact, they're virtually unmoveable. Tauruses are known for being stubborn. They like to stick to their routines and value stability above all else. It's why they're able to show up as the calming, level-headed, and dependable friends we know them to be. Still, it means that, if these signs were any bourbon brand out there, they'd be one they can order as easily at a dive bar as they can at the new trendy speakeasy. That's why they'd be Jim Beam.
There are hundreds of bourbon brands out there, and they all have variations of style and vintages, but Jim Beam is one you're sure to find anywhere you go. From the baseball stadium to the theater, any one of the bottles of Jim Beam that Tasting Table ranked will be found behind the counter. No matter if it's a Double Oak or Single Barrel, Jim Beam bourbon is as smooth and reliable as these signs are.
Gemini
Geminis are born between May 21 and June 20, and, to their misfortune, they're represented by twins. To make it worse, that's often symbolized by two masks. You can probably see why these signs are all too often presumed to be two-faced. The truth is, though, that these signs are very social and curious people. Their wide array of hobbies, interests, and side hustles, along with their many different friend groups and social commitments, means their calendars are usually booked. In their free time, you'll find Geminis hopping from one social commitment to another, hardly able to enjoy the moment. The only way they'd be able to be everywhere they want to be is if they had a twin.
Now that we've clarified that the rumors about these signs are not, in fact, true, we can move on and discuss the bourbon brand they'd be. For Geminis, that'd be none other than Jefferson's Bourbon. More specifically, the Twin Oaks bottle, but only because, like these signs, there's so much more to this bourbon than you might assume. Using a proprietary, custom-designed wave barrel, Jefferson's Distillery can increase the surface area of the barrel to allow the bourbon to come in more contact with the oak, kind of like the way Geminis can increase their social batteries and stretch their time commitments to come in contact with more people. The barrel-aging results in a bourbon that tastes smooth and well-balanced, with a woody and spicy finish.
Cancer
Much like the crabs that represent them, Cancers tend to have hard shells. It can take a while to get to know these signs, and while they may come off cold and distant at first, you'll see that these signs are more than worthy friends. Once they let down their walls, Cancers are extremely empathetic and caring. Should something get you down, you won't even have to explain what's bothering you — they'll get it and be there to make you feel better. Knowing this, you can understand why they might hesitate to let people in. Cancers take on the emotions and troubles of others as if they were their own, and they're extremely sensitive to their environments.
Given how loyal these signs are, and the fact that they're such homebodies, the bourbon brand that the Cancer would be is aged in a single barrel — and, ideally, for as long as possible. For that reason, they'd be the bourbon brand that Tasting Table named as one of the best bourbons of 2023: Michter's 10-year single-barrel. In the year prior, Michter's decided not to release the bourbon and instead gave it another year. Luckily, just like the Cancer, this bourbon was well worth the wait. Plus, with tasting notes of toffee, caramel, charred oak, maple syrup, and vanilla, it delivers all the cozy, comforting, and homey flavors these signs love.
Leo
Leos are the summertime babies of the zodiac, and they have the personality to match. Ruled by the sun, Leos are often guilty of thinking the world revolves around them. These signs love attention, and they're no stranger to the spotlight. In fact, of all the signs on the zodiac, Leos are the most associated with fame. These signs are natural entertainers, and they love all the glitz and glam that comes with it. But, even the more humble of these signs has a knack for living life to the fullest. These are the people you want to be with if you're looking to make the most of your summer, and what better way than to enjoy a glass of bourbon on a warm, summer night?
If the Leo were any bourbon brand, they'd be ideal for sipping in the summertime — Barrell Bourbon's Jamaican finish. While it may not be one of the 11 best celebrity-owned bourbon brands, Barrell Bourbon is considered the "Willy Wonka of bourbon" here in the U.S., and it exudes all the same star qualities that Leos do, just with a slight island twist. Matured in Jamaican rum casks, this bourbon gets an extra layer of fruity sweetness and complexity reminiscent of rum. This makes it perfect for sipping by the pool, on the beach, with friends after a rooftop dinner, or, as a Leo might suggest, during your boat day out on the lake.
Virgo
Everyone knows that Virgos are the most productive sign. They love doing the big and small tasks that most of us dread. Procrastination isn't in their nature, nor is imperfection. It can all be credited to these signs' love for order and timeliness. To-do lists, Google calendar invites, the iPhone Reminder App, and Excel sheets are all frequented tools for these signs — and it's no surprise that these signs would likely prefer their bourbon neat. But, what brand? Ideally, the one that's best for drinking neat, and that's none other than 1792. 1792 Bourbon has quite the lineup, but Tasting Table ranked the sweet and smooth Bottled In Bond at the top.
While a drop of water or an ice cube is acceptable, watering bourbon this good is looked down upon — but only because you'd be diluting its perfection. The Bottled in Bond 1792 has a rich, ruby perfume that hits your nose. When the bourbon hits your tongue, you'll be met with the taste of soft, salted butter. But, what makes it truly fitting for these signs is the "bottled in bond" label. The bottled in bond act revolutionized the quality of American bourbon in 1897, and, like the Virgo, it hasn't stopped since. Strictly made in barrels filled during the same distilling season, and bottled at exactly 100 proof, these bourbons are made to these sign's perfectionist standards.
Libra
Represented by the scale, it's no secret that Libras are obsessed with balance. While most known for their eye for symmetry and aesthetics, balance is a common theme across every facet of these signs' lives — and that extends to the bourbon they drink. For that reason, the bourbon brand that this sign would be is balanced in flavor but also bottled in a stylish and artsy way. This sign's bourbon has to look just as good as it tastes, and that's why they'd be Pinhook Bourbon.
Pinhook Bourbon is unique because it sees bourbon as a muse and the process of making it as an art form. The brand's artist series celebrates that by collaborating with renowned artists to commission the imagery for the bottle, inspired by the bourbon itself. Even more fitting for these signs, however, is the story behind the artist series. What kicked it off was originally thought to be an accident, when two of the brand's rye barrels were unintentionally mixed. Rather than tossing it, they tasted it and were met with surprise.
It was a delicious accident, and the Pinhook Bourbon artist series was born. Balance is a common demononater in every aspect of the Libra's life, but most importantly in their relationships. These signs thrive within companionship, and it's fitting that Pinhook Bourbon's artist series bourbons are blends that create balance.
Scorpio
Born from October 23 to November 21, many people are surprised to learn that Scorpios aren't fire signs — they're water signs. Known for their intensity and passion, these signs' moods can range from one end of the spectrum to the other. If one thing is for sure, though, they'll never let you know what they're feeling. These signs operate under a cloak of mystery and never reveal their cards. If anyone can keep a secret, it's them. But don't expect to get one in return. Scorpios are attracted to the things most people are afraid of, and if it's dark or dangerous, you can count them in. They're also the signs most associated with sex, so you can bet there are a lot of juicy things going on in their lives that you, nor anyone else, will ever know about.
A fitting bourbon for a Scorpio needs to be as dark, complex, and mysterious as they are. For that reason, they'd be one of the 30 top-shelf bourbons Tasting Table thinks everyone should know about —Bib & Tucker, more specifically, the 10-year bottle. Like the Scorpios' feelings, this bourbon is aged much longer than necessary. But that's what makes it simultaneously so bold and complex. With a flavor profile of dried fruit, toffee, and dark chocolate, this bourbon keeps you guessing. The chill filter gives it an even deeper flavor in the bottle, too.
Sagittarius
The most recognizable Sagittarius traits are their innate optimism and love for adventure which, paired with their desire to learn, makes them the ideal travel buddies. Sagittariuses know how to make the best out of any situation, so if your flight's delayed, they'll be the first to find the silver lining. For the Sagittarius, every situation is an opportunity to expand their understanding of the world, and they'll travel far and wide to do so. Knowing that, the brand they'd be wouldn't be made in Kentucky, Tennessee, or found at a bar on Bourbon Street. It'd be made somewhere far off and exotic — or Pennsylvania. That's why if the Sagittarius were any bourbon brand, they'd be Wigle.
Being eternal optimists, Sagittariuses are naturally unafraid. Any challenges or changes are welcomed in their eyes, and their goals tend to supersede what most people deem possible. This sign's motto is go big or go home, and, uncoincidentally, Wigle is known for being experimental with their spirits. Considering that Pennsylvania is better known for rye whiskey than bourbon, it's clear that Wigle has no issue changing things up in their hometown of Pittsburgh. Fortunately, it's seemed to work in their favor. The brand has a strong lineup of six different bourbon whiskeys, with the single barrel described as fronting flavors like Red Hots cinnamon, and pumpkin spice. Just like the Sagittarius, Wigle bourbon goes for it by embracing the unexpected.
Capricorn
Represented by the mountain goat and associated with the knees, it's probably no surprise that Capricorns are known as the workaholics of the zodiac — they were born to climb. These signs are ambitious, confident, and resilient. Nothing can distract these signs from their goals. However, if you do get the opportunity to catch these signs outside of the office, you might be surprised to find that they're the life of the party. It's true, while it might be a rarity when you get these signs away from their desks, they can be a lot of fun. For how hard they work, they deserve a good night out every now and then — and a good bourbon will do just the trick.
That's why they'd be one of the best high-proof bourbons you can get which, according to Tasting Table, makes the Capricorn's bourbon brand W.L. Weller. W.L. Weller Full Proof comes in at 114 proof, meaning it's bottled at the same proof it was going into the barrel. What makes it one of, if not the best, high-proof bourbons, is that it's mashed with wheat instead of rye. The milder characteristics of the wheat help to balance out the higher alcohol content, resulting in a high-proof bourbon that's actually smooth, with less spice and sharpness. That means the Capricorn can sip on it just as easily as they would lesser-proofed bourbon. It also means fewer drinks to get a good party buzz going.
Aquarius
Aquariuses tend to defy the status quo, in fact, they actively avoid it. For these signs, their individuality is of the utmost importance. Aside from their funky haircuts and unique hobbies, Aquariuses maintain their individuality by siding with the most unpopular opinion possible. They prefer to be the black sheep of the group, and they aren't afraid to differentiate themselves from the crowd. It's why they tend to be loners, with a collection of equally non-conforming acquaintances rather than belonging to any one social group. Knowing that, if the Aquarius were any bourbon brand out there, they'd be one that sets itself apart. That's why they'd be Stillhouse Black Bourbon.
While one could argue that every bourbon brand is unique in its own way, Stillhouse Black Bourbon is different from any other bourbon out there — and you can tell just by looking at it. Instead of the traditional glass bottle, his bourbon is bottled in a square, black, and stainless steel can. It still goes through the regular processing that most bourbons do, only it's blended with corn, rye, and barley. After its time in the barrel, it's charcoal filtered and given time to rest with roasted coffee beans. The rest time gives this bourbon an extra bit of coffee flavor that only enhances its soft and aromatic notes to create a bourbon that is smooth, balanced, and completely unique. Just like the Aquarius, this bourbon is unusually cool.
Pisces
Of all the zodiac signs, Pisces are the most difficult to put a finger on. But that's only because so much of what makes these signs unique happens internally. Socially, these signs tend to adopt the personalities and mannerisms of whoever they're around. Internally, however, they have entire worlds happening inside of their heads. It's actually why they're represented by two fish — because their attention is constantly being divided between fantasy and reality. Not only does this make these signs incredibly imaginative, but it also means they tend to get along with just about anyone. So the bourbon brand that they'd be would have to be good for mixing, which is why they'd be Four Roses.
Four Roses is a cult favorite among mixologists and bourbon enthusiasts, and for good reason. This bourbon is aged anywhere from six to seven years, making it intensely spicy, woody, and sweet. It's good enough to drink over ice if you like, but bartenders especially like it within cocktail recipes because of its strong flavor. At an ABV of 45%, there's no losing this bourbon in your Manhattan, and it's sure to inspire these signs to imagine their own bourbon-based cocktails. From a whiskey sour to a Kentucky mule, there are more than enough bourbon drinks that highlight the flavor of the spirit for these signs to choose from. But, knowing them, they're more likely to come up with something entirely their own.