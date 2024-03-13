The Bourbon Brand You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Starting the zodiac calendar off on a fiery note, we have Aries. Born between March 21 and April 19, these fire signs are known for being hot-headed and competitive. It isn't enough for the Aries to be first on the zodiac calendar, they want to be first everywhere else in their lives too. It likely comes as no surprise to learn that, being represented by the ram, these signs are pretty straightforward people. They can't be complicated with details, and would rather go in head first. So knowing that, the bourbon brand the Aries would be is pretty straightforward too.

If they were any bourbon brand, they'd be the one that Tasting Table ranked first in our ranking of the 27 best bourbon brands: Stagg. A product from one of the most highly awarded distilleries in the world, Buffalo Trace Distillery, the George T Stagg antique collection isn't shy of accolades, either. Aged for no less than 15 years, this bourbon is strong, intense, powerful, and a collector of nearly 50 winning awards in the last 15 years.

Knowing how straightforward these signs are, Aries probably prefer ordering their bourbon neat. However, considering they are so fiery — and considering how intense this bourbon already is — we'd recommend they order it on ice. Hopefully, it will help them cool off a bit.