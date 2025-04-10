The Best Affordable Irish Whiskey Is A Brand You Already Know And Love

With sales of Irish whiskey rising over the years, the market is filled with a slew of whiskies of different iterations and prices, making it increasingly difficult to nail down which bottle offers the most bang for your buck. While some pricier picks, like Bushmills' $12,500 46-year Irish whiskey, are worth every penny, an expert says that Jameson is one affordable brand you can always count on to deliver.

Despite having 40 years of experience tasting all kinds of whiskies, Chris Walster, whiskey connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, has a clear answer when asked about the best affordable whiskey: "My immediate thought has to be Jameson's Whiskey," Walster says. While the brand does have an easily recognizable name in the spirits market, Walster chose it "partly because they must be doing something right as they've been around since 1780 and partly because I've been drinking it for decades."

The high quality of the beverage is a driving force in why he keeps coming back to Jameson again and again. "It's smooth and easily approachable," Walster says, making it the epitome of what Irish whiskey is known for. While other companies have resorted to double-distilling, Jameson still triple-distills its products, giving it a refined finish that's great for beginners or those looking for something on the softer side.