The Best Affordable Irish Whiskey Is A Brand You Already Know And Love
With sales of Irish whiskey rising over the years, the market is filled with a slew of whiskies of different iterations and prices, making it increasingly difficult to nail down which bottle offers the most bang for your buck. While some pricier picks, like Bushmills' $12,500 46-year Irish whiskey, are worth every penny, an expert says that Jameson is one affordable brand you can always count on to deliver.
Despite having 40 years of experience tasting all kinds of whiskies, Chris Walster, whiskey connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, has a clear answer when asked about the best affordable whiskey: "My immediate thought has to be Jameson's Whiskey," Walster says. While the brand does have an easily recognizable name in the spirits market, Walster chose it "partly because they must be doing something right as they've been around since 1780 and partly because I've been drinking it for decades."
The high quality of the beverage is a driving force in why he keeps coming back to Jameson again and again. "It's smooth and easily approachable," Walster says, making it the epitome of what Irish whiskey is known for. While other companies have resorted to double-distilling, Jameson still triple-distills its products, giving it a refined finish that's great for beginners or those looking for something on the softer side.
Jameson has a whiskey for every palate
With over 200 years in the whiskey distillery game, Jameson offers a variety of options; still, there's one that Walster returns to often. "The one I would lean towards is their original; you can't beat a classic which epitomizes Irish whiskey," Walster explains.
It has that fruity, vanilla flavor that's a signature of Irish whiskey, rounded out by subtle nutty and spiced notes. Although it's one of the best Irish whiskeys money can buy, it's only one of a few different Jameson Irish whiskeys. Its Black Barrel whiskey is another standout, perfect for those who prefer a bolder flavor. While that nutty, vanilla taste is still present, the spirit is deepened with notes of fudge, toffee, and toasted wood.
The smoothness of Jameson's whiskeys makes them perfect for sipping on their own, but the rich notes can also amp up a cocktail or two. Both the original and Black Barrel varieties are great in an old fashioned, but the heady quality of the latter is ideal for a smoked old fashioned. The balanced, sweet taste of Jameson's Original Irish whiskey stands out in a whiskey sour or Irish coffee, while its Triple Triple's medley of bright orchard fruit, rich fudge, hazelnut chocolate, and chestnut bring the right amount of depth to a summertime peach whiskey smash.