Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Drinking 'Healthy' Sodas

Prebiotic sodas have become an incredibly popular way to enjoy a fizzy beverage while also (potentially) improving gut health. However, like any new dietary fad, it's important to do your research and explore each brand's ingredients before you take a sip. Many of the prebiotic sodas on the market contain high levels of added sugar, or could cause digestive issues if consumed in excess amounts. Before drinking, make sure you understand what prebiotic sodas are supposed to do and what benefits they may offer.

Some sodas include ingredients like apple cider vinegar, which contains prebiotics that can support the growth of healthy gut bacteria. They also contain fiber-rich additives like inulin, which is derived from agave plants or chicory root. Most adults should aim for getting about 25-38 grams of fiber each day, as it aids in digestion, reduces inflammation, and can lower blood sugar levels. Yet if you're not used to consuming that much fiber each day, even adding one or two prebiotic sodas to your diet can cause unwanted side effects.

Adding too much fiber to your daily diet all at once can cause unpleasant symptoms like bloating, constipation or diarrhea, gas, and abdominal pain. If you have a condition like IBD, IBS, or Crohn's disease, these symptoms may be even more disruptive to your life. And if you have diabetes, consuming too much inulin each day may increase your risk of inflammation and liver damage. Another concern with sodas that are branded as healthy is that they often contain high levels of sugar. Added sugar can increase your risk of weight gain, inflammation, fatty liver disease, high blood pressure, and heart disease.