Is kombucha a thing of the past? Probably not. After all, there's no denying the upward trajectory of prebiotic and probiotic sodas. Gut health awareness is continuing to rise, and companies like Coca-Cola and Pepsi are now on board — Pepsi just secured the gut unicorn brand Poppi for $1.6 billion. With so much crashing onto the market, Tasting Table was intrigued. Which are the best of these modern gut health beverages? And what brands are worth swaying you from a beloved kombucha? In an extensive review of the most popular prebiotic and probiotic drink brands, ranked worst to best, Wildwonder was a standout.

They say don't judge a book by its cover, but Wildwonder is everything its colorful tinned exterior promises. Fragrant and mocktail-like, these cans make for seriously seamless sipping. The reviewer was particularly fond of the Pineapple Paradise flavor, noting, "You could've convinced me I was drinking straight pineapples." That real feel to its fruity flavor really swayed the results; it was miles ahead of GoodBelly, which the reviewer noted as artificial-tasting.

A slight caveat? The 6 grams of sugar per can. It's something worth considering for those with stricter dietary requirements, but all in all, don't be deterred: it's a drop in the ocean. Interestingly, it fared better than Poppi in this department; despite adding 5 grams, in comparison, Poppi's Strawberry Lemon recipe tasted overly sweet. Maybe pause researching where you can buy Poppi soda and what ingredients make it unique — there's another kid on the block.