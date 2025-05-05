We Found The Definitive Best Brand For Prebiotic And Probiotic Drinks
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Is kombucha a thing of the past? Probably not. After all, there's no denying the upward trajectory of prebiotic and probiotic sodas. Gut health awareness is continuing to rise, and companies like Coca-Cola and Pepsi are now on board — Pepsi just secured the gut unicorn brand Poppi for $1.6 billion. With so much crashing onto the market, Tasting Table was intrigued. Which are the best of these modern gut health beverages? And what brands are worth swaying you from a beloved kombucha? In an extensive review of the most popular prebiotic and probiotic drink brands, ranked worst to best, Wildwonder was a standout.
They say don't judge a book by its cover, but Wildwonder is everything its colorful tinned exterior promises. Fragrant and mocktail-like, these cans make for seriously seamless sipping. The reviewer was particularly fond of the Pineapple Paradise flavor, noting, "You could've convinced me I was drinking straight pineapples." That real feel to its fruity flavor really swayed the results; it was miles ahead of GoodBelly, which the reviewer noted as artificial-tasting.
A slight caveat? The 6 grams of sugar per can. It's something worth considering for those with stricter dietary requirements, but all in all, don't be deterred: it's a drop in the ocean. Interestingly, it fared better than Poppi in this department; despite adding 5 grams, in comparison, Poppi's Strawberry Lemon recipe tasted overly sweet. Maybe pause researching where you can buy Poppi soda and what ingredients make it unique — there's another kid on the block.
What are people saying about Wildwonder?
Don't just take one review into consideration. Wildwonder has stirred up plenty of buzz in online reviews, especially after being featured on Season 14 of "Shark Tank." There is some criticism (predominantly centered around price and how aluminum and plastic aren't very sustainable). However, overall, the feedback is glowing. "The flavors are refreshing and well-balanced, without that weird aftertaste some probiotic drinks have," one Amazon reviewer explained, "It's pricey. But honestly, it's so good that I'll still fork over the money for it." It's a fair statement: $44 for a 12-pack is a considerable investment.
Finding the right flavors might be a question of trial and error. Yet customers were balanced in their analyses. "Wildwonder is great. Just avoid the guava rose one — worst of the flavours at my store. Smells like perfume," one Reddit user explained. Interestingly, Tasting Table's reviewer flagged the Guava Rose as a potential crowd-divider. While they enjoyed the drink, they noted: "If you don't like rosewater, you may think it's too perfume-y." Don't say you weren't warned.
Flavor aside, efficacy is of utmost importance. Probiotic and prebiotic soda is everywhere, but what's it supposed to do? These gut-friendly drinks support the "good bacteria" in your stomach, reducing digestive difficulties and improving overall health. In Wildwonder's case, customers have cited noticeable stomach benefits. Since 70% of your body's immune system lies in the gut microbiome, it might be time to crack a can and test it for yourself.