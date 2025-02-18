Is There A Difference Between Greek And Italian Olive Oil?

When you grab a bottle of olive oil off the shelf, you probably don't know whether it's Greek, Italian, or where it comes from at all. Long loved in the Mediterranean, olive oil has become wildly popular in the U.S. over the years, but it still doesn't get the kind of reverential treatment that people expect of other regional products like wine or cheese. We love the buttery taste and trust it as a healthy cooking fat. We know to look for real extra virgin olive oil. And then, unless you are a professional or a true devotee, that's usually about it.

Advertisement

Like wine, olive oil can produce a wide array of unique flavors and experiences based on the type of olives used and, especially, where those olives were grown. This is known, both with wine and olive oil, as terroir. It's how the weather, soil, and other factors influence the final taste and texture of your oil. And it makes Greek and Italian olive products with meaningful differences.

The first thing to know is that even within Italy and Greece, olive oils vary. Even a smaller country like Greece has enough differences in climate in separate parts of the country to affect the taste of olive oil. From there, the big differences from country to country start with the olives themselves. While both nations produce a range of olives, Greek olive oil is more likely to come from one variety, the koroneiki olive.

Advertisement