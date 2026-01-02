Instant Pot Penne Pasta And Creamy Tomato Sauce Recipe

This recipe for Instant Pot penne pasta in a creamy tomato sauce helps make dinnertime a breeze without compromising any of the flavor or texture of your favorite pasta. Made entirely in one pot, and containing the holy trifecta of chicken, creamy tomatoes, and sturdy penne noodles, this dinner is a hit with kids and adults alike.

According to Ksenia Prints of Thermocookery, with this recipe, the Instant Pot helps solve the eternal question dreaded by all parents, "What's for dinner?" An Instant Pot is essentially a modern version of a pressure cooker, and it helps to cook food quickly and efficiently, not to mention well.

In this recipe, we put the Instant Pot to the ultimate test, letting it cook a full meal combining all the food groups and achieving maximum flavor in one go. It starts with sauteed onions, continues with diced chicken thighs, and then we build up a deeply flavorful, rich tomato sauce that is finished off with cream and Parmesan cheese. A few julienned leaves of fresh basil, and you've got yourself a meal that can compete with any you could get in a restaurant.