10 Easy Ways To Eat More Vegetables Throughout The Day

Vegetables are not only part of a healthy, balanced diet, but their compounds can help prevent illness and reduce the risk of disease. Yet a full 90% of Americans, across age levels, don't eat enough vegetables, per the USDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which is typically defined as 2½ to 3 cups per day for adult women and 3 to 4 cups per day for adult men.

Vegetables are incredibly diverse, both in terms of offerings and ways to prepare them. At the most basic level, they're grouped into categories like leafy greens, starchy vegetables, beans/peas/lentils, and red and orange vegetables. Since there are so many different types, it's easy for you to find something you enjoy. Generally speaking, the greater variety of colors or types of vegetables you eat, the greater variety of health benefits you're consuming, as different colors of vegetables contain different types of antioxidant compounds.

There are lots of reasons why people don't consume sufficient vegetables in their daily diet, including lack of access to fresh produce, unfamiliarity with produce varieties, prohibitive costs, already-established eating habits, and more. But the good news is that there are lots of ways to incorporate more vegetables into your day that are delicious, easy, and fun! With some basic knowledge of how to pair vegetables, both for nutritional value and to complement your favorite meals, you'll be well equipped to reach your vegetable nutrition benchmarks.