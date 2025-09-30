Lasagna-Style Zucchini Rollups: A Simple Italian Recipe To Lighten Up Pasta Night

Pasta is versatile enough to eat practically every night, but its ingredients don't share the same fortune. The carb-dense noodles feel a tad too heavy to eat frequently, but that doesn't mean you have to abandon your love of pasta completely. Zucchini lasagna rollups offer a lighter alternative that's just as delicious.

As much praise as pasta gets, it's rarely the noodles themselves that earn all the acclaim. The rich tomato sauce, velvety cheese, and savory meats are what make the dish, and zucchini serves as the perfect foundation to make these ingredients shine. The summer squash has a mild, yet vegetal flavor that isn't obtrusive. The high-fiber vegetable is hearty enough to fill you up without the bloating that comes from pasta. "Zucchini has many health benefits, and this is one of my favorite ways to use it," says recipe developer Miriam Hahn of her zucchini lasagna. "The combination of the zucchini noodles, cream cheese, sauce, and mozzarella make this a very satisfying meal and it comes together quickly."

In order to make the dish so enriching, Hahn uses the largest zucchinis to ensure each strip is wide. The zucchini doesn't require any cooking beforehand — just peel them into thin strips and swipe cream cheese onto them before rolling them up. Once each roll is assembled in a baking dish, layer pasta sauce and mozzarella on top and bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.