Lasagna-Style Zucchini Rollups: A Simple Italian Recipe To Lighten Up Pasta Night
Pasta is versatile enough to eat practically every night, but its ingredients don't share the same fortune. The carb-dense noodles feel a tad too heavy to eat frequently, but that doesn't mean you have to abandon your love of pasta completely. Zucchini lasagna rollups offer a lighter alternative that's just as delicious.
As much praise as pasta gets, it's rarely the noodles themselves that earn all the acclaim. The rich tomato sauce, velvety cheese, and savory meats are what make the dish, and zucchini serves as the perfect foundation to make these ingredients shine. The summer squash has a mild, yet vegetal flavor that isn't obtrusive. The high-fiber vegetable is hearty enough to fill you up without the bloating that comes from pasta. "Zucchini has many health benefits, and this is one of my favorite ways to use it," says recipe developer Miriam Hahn of her zucchini lasagna. "The combination of the zucchini noodles, cream cheese, sauce, and mozzarella make this a very satisfying meal and it comes together quickly."
In order to make the dish so enriching, Hahn uses the largest zucchinis to ensure each strip is wide. The zucchini doesn't require any cooking beforehand — just peel them into thin strips and swipe cream cheese onto them before rolling them up. Once each roll is assembled in a baking dish, layer pasta sauce and mozzarella on top and bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Serve up zucchini lasagna rollups with these appetizing sides
Hahn suggests pairing the cheesy dish with soup, and any side with Italian influences makes for the perfect accompaniment to the lasagna rollups. Italian green soup, or minestra verde, has a vegetable-heavy ingredient list that will coax out the zucchini lasagna's earthy taste. The soup actually features the summer squash, along with kale, spinach, leeks, peas, and parsley. Pastina gives the soup a richer finish, and when paired with zoodles, it's not an overload of pasta.
For a heartier side to eat with the rollups, try out summer lemony polenta with chorizo and bean stew. The spicy chorizo and buttery beans are elevated with smoked paprika and Parmigiano Reggiano, bringing depth to the lasagna rollups. The creamy polenta's heft makes for a satisfying dish, and the dose of citrus ensures the dish tastes light despite its richness.
Of course, no pasta dinner is complete without a glass (or two) of wine. White wine is usually paired with zucchini, but the hearty tomato sauce and savory cheese make a light or medium-bodied red more fit for the job. Pinot noir's hints of mushroom and leather add to the earthiness of zucchini lasagna, while Beaujolais Villages' balance of bright fruits and spices mirrors the lasagna's depth.