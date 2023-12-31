Italian Green Soup (Minestra Verde) With Pastina Recipe

Soup is an important part of Italian cuisine, although many people are only familiar with one or two of the incredibly numerous soups Italians make. Soup is eaten as a first course, either as an alternative to pasta or with pasta in it. Soup is also a common choice for dinner since Italians traditionally enjoy their heavier meal of the day for lunch. Minestra verde is a type of Italian vegetable soup that features dark green leafy vegetables, which gives it its name — minestra means soup in Italian, and verde means green. People in various regions of Italy make this soup in slightly different ways, but all the versions are vegetable-heavy and green.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for minestra verde that is not only nutritious but delicious and flavor-packed too. The ingredient list features four different leafy greens, which are nutritional powerhouses, and includes seven other vegetables as well. This is a satisfying and flavorful soup that also happens to be completely plant-based and suitable for vegans and vegetarians. The soup is served with pastina that is boiled separately and then mixed in at the end. Pastina isn't a specific shape of pasta but any kind of very tiny pasta shape. In the U.S. you will commonly find it in the shape of tiny stars. This recipe uses orzo pasta, but you can use any pastina you wish. This vibrant green soup may just become a delicious addition to your soup repertoire.