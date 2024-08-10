Polenta is one of those rare, all-rounder kitchen ingredients that can be used in just about anything. Originating in Italy, this unassuming and versatile store cupboard grain is made from corn and has a mindbogglingly wide range of uses. It can be used in baked goods to make biscuits, cakes, and bread; it can be used to make chips, coat fish cakes, or it can be a delicious, creamy side dish that pairs with all kinds of savory strews and ragus. This all-star ingredient is given a bold, lemony makeover in this summer lemony polenta with chorizo and bean stew recipe, created by recipe developer Jennine Rye.

The polenta is cooked in a mixture of chicken stock and milk to give it deep flavor and creaminess. Then, you'll stir in lemon juice, lemon zest, grated Parmesan, and plenty of butter to create a rich, fresh, and velvety polenta that you will pair with a similarly bright and punchy chorizo and butter bean stew. This recipe is the perfect accompaniment to warm summers evenings.