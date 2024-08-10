Summer Lemony Polenta With Chorizo And Bean Stew Recipe
Polenta is one of those rare, all-rounder kitchen ingredients that can be used in just about anything. Originating in Italy, this unassuming and versatile store cupboard grain is made from corn and has a mindbogglingly wide range of uses. It can be used in baked goods to make biscuits, cakes, and bread; it can be used to make chips, coat fish cakes, or it can be a delicious, creamy side dish that pairs with all kinds of savory strews and ragus. This all-star ingredient is given a bold, lemony makeover in this summer lemony polenta with chorizo and bean stew recipe, created by recipe developer Jennine Rye.
The polenta is cooked in a mixture of chicken stock and milk to give it deep flavor and creaminess. Then, you'll stir in lemon juice, lemon zest, grated Parmesan, and plenty of butter to create a rich, fresh, and velvety polenta that you will pair with a similarly bright and punchy chorizo and butter bean stew. This recipe is the perfect accompaniment to warm summers evenings.
Gather the ingredients for this summer lemony polenta with chorizo and bean stew recipe
To begin this summer lemony polenta with chorizo and bean stew recipe, you will first need to gather the ingredients. For the stew, you will want chorizo sausage, a garlic clove, smoked paprika, white wine, chicken stock, butter beans, baby spinach, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper. For the polenta, you will additionally need chicken stock, whole milk, polenta, lemon juice, lemon zest, Parmesan, butter, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Heat a pan
To begin the stew, heat up a large pan over medium heat.
Step 2: Fry the chorizo
Add the chorizo to the pan and fry for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 3: Add garlic and paprika
Add the crushed garlic clove and the paprika and fry for another 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 4: Add the wine, stock, and beans
Add the white wine, the chicken stock, and the butter beans.
Step 5: Simmer
Leave the mixture to simmer gently for 10 minutes.
Step 6: Add the spinach
Add the baby spinach and let it wilt into the stew.
Step 7: Add the lemon juice and season
Add the lemon juice, as well as salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 8: Remove from the heat
Remove the stew from the heat.
Step 9: Start the polenta
Meanwhile, to cook the polenta, place the chicken stock and milk into a large saucepan over medium heat.
Step 10: Whisk in the polenta
When the liquids are simmering, whisk in the polenta.
Step 11: Cook the polenta
Cover the pan and reduce to low heat, then leave the polenta to cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 12: Remove from the heat
When the polenta is thick, remove it from the heat.
Step 13: Mix in the remaining ingredients
Mix in the lemon juice, lemon zest, Parmesan, butter, and salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 14: Serve
Serve the polenta with a ladleful of the bean stew.
- For the stew
- 8 ounces Spanish chorizo sausage, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ cup white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 (14-ounce) can butter beans, drained and rinsed
- 3 cups baby spinach
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- For the polenta
- 3 cups chicken stock
- 2 ½ cups whole milk
- 1 cup polenta
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons lemon zest
- ⅔ cup grated Parmesan
- ½ stick butter
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
How can the lemony polenta be adapted?
This lemony polenta is everything that polenta should be — thick and creamy with a bold flavor that is just as enjoyable when you consume it on it's own by the spoonful as it is paired with a rich, hearty stew. However, there are plenty of ways that this dish can be adapted to give you equally flavorful and satisfying results. The polenta in this recipe is whisked into a mixture of chicken stock and milk, which adds heaps of taste to the finished product. Changing the base liquids — for example, cooking the polenta only in milk or swapping out the chicken stock for a different variety — will give you different, delicious results. We particularly recommend cooking the polenta in a mushroom stock, as this fungi is often paired with polenta in Italy and makes for a delicious flavor pairing.
On the topic of mushrooms, why not stir some into the finished product? Alternatively, if you are looking to elevate your polenta to fine-dining levels, some grated truffle on top works wonders. Other simple, tasty upgrades for your polenta include swapping the butter for mascarpone to give the polenta a decadent creamy finish or mashing in roasted garlic for a sweet and nutty flavor.
Can you make this polenta stew dish ahead of time?
Anyone who has cooked polenta before knows that there is an art to achieving that perfect, lump free, porridge-like consistency. Polenta thickens up quickly and will continue to thicken as it cools, solidifying into a wonderfully delicious, somewhat-gelatinous lump. For this reason, we recommend cooking the lemony polenta and serving it fresh from the pan. However, if you do have leftovers, these can simply be reheated over a low heat in a saucepan. To restore the correct consistency, you'll want to add some more liquid to the mixture and, ideally, a little butter or cream to keep things smooth and moist.
The chorizo and bean stew is similarly at its best when cooked fresh, though this can also be made ahead of time, if necessary. To reheat the stew, simply warm it up in a pan over a low heat until hot through, and then serve it alongside the polenta. Store any leftovers of the polenta and the stew in the fridge in airtight containers; these can be safely kept for up to three days.