How To Store Leftover Polenta And Retain Its Moisture

Polenta is a versatile staple in many kitchens thanks to its ability to soak up other flavors. But what do you do when you have leftovers and want to make sure it retains its moisture? Polenta is a porridge similar to grits made of coarsely ground corn — more specifically, flint corn. Because it uses this variety of corn, it is less creamy than grits, which are made from dent corn. That's why taking care to store it properly is key to enjoying leftovers later.

Ideally, you'll want to allow the leftover polenta to cool to room temperature, then transfer it to an airtight container. Store it in the refrigerator for up to three days. To freeze polenta, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil, or place it in a freezer-safe container. It can last for three months in the freezer without compromising quality.

While polenta can be stored, it's important to know when it has gone bad. Signs of spoilage include an off odor, mold growth, and an unusual texture. If your leftover polenta develops an unusual or foul smell, it's best to discard it. Visible mold or discoloration on the surface of the polenta is a clear indication that it should not be consumed. If the polenta has become excessively slimy, mushy, or grainy, it's past its prime.