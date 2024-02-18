13 Ways To Upgrade Your Polenta

Many countries have a type of starchy porridge that is enjoyed with meals or for breakfast, and in Italy, that's polenta. This dish of northern Italy dates back to ancient Rome, and was made with grains like spelt, rye, or buckwheat, and even legumes like fava beans. Nowadays, it's rarely cooked with those ingredients and almost always cooked with cornmeal. While most commonly it's made from yellow corn, there are some towns or regions where white corn is used. It's served differently depending on the region or the cook. The texture can be soft and creamy like grits, or a bit drier — similar to a dough-like consistency — for a polenta that you can slice up like bread.

A staple in many Italian restaurants, polenta is the ultimate comfort food. Dried and ground corn is cooked until it's soft and velvety. This is the type of dish that people love to eat when dining out because it's not quite as easy to make as it looks. In Italy, it's traditionally served as an accompaniment and prepared quite simply, with some salt, butter, olive oil, or cheese. However, because it has quite a neutral taste, it's a dish that lends itself to many variations, flavor additions, and exciting ways to jazz it up and make it even better. Whether it's about how you cook it, how you eat it, or what you serve it with, the versatility of polenta is endless. Here are some of the best ways to upgrade your polenta.