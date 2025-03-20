12 Best Veggie Spiralizers, According To Customer Reviews

The Ontel Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter is designed to be easy to use. All you need to do is insert the zucchini, cucumber, carrot, or other vegetable straight down into the opening on the top and twist it. As you twist the veggie, it will hit the cutting blade on the side of the device, slicing it into strips for you to prepare as desired. This is a two-sided tool; one side has a thicker blade for wider strips, and the other has a thin cutting blade to make finer "spaghetti" noodles. Each purchase also comes with a food safety holder to protect your fingers from accidental injury by the sharp cutting blades.

Overall, customers are satisfied with this veggie spiralizer. They share that it is relatively easy to use and that the sharp blades work well to slice their veggies into thin or thick strips. Customers also note that it is reasonably-priced and a good value for those looking to spiralize their veggies. However, opinions are mixed on how easy the tool is to clean. While some customers say that they are able to clean it with ease, others note that it can be a bit difficult to clean between the blades. Many recommend cleaning it immediately after use to prevent anything from hardening.

Purchase the Ontel Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter at Amazon for $13.47 (on sale from $11.99)