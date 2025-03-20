12 Best Veggie Spiralizers, According To Customer Reviews
Veggie spiralizers make it possible to turn vegetables into noodles, providing you a healthy and low-carb alternative to traditional pastas. They are designed to be relatively easy to use, with many featuring a crank or a twisting motion to send zucchini, yellow squash, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, and more through the slicing blades. Within a few minutes, you should have your veggies prepped and ready to make the perfect zucchini noodles, a gluten-free pad Thai recipe with cucumber noodles, a scrumptious stir-fry, and so much more.
If you're ready to start enjoying all the benefits that spiralizing has to offer, the first step is to choose the right veggie spiralizer. However, with so many different options, it isn't always easy to decide which model to purchase. We've researched the top products on the market, carefully considering customer reviews and features such as ease of use, cutting options, and ease of cleaning, to put together our recommendations for the best spiralizer. Ahead, you'll find more information about each of our picks, along with a more detailed explanation of our methodology.
Ontel Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter
The Ontel Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter is designed to be easy to use. All you need to do is insert the zucchini, cucumber, carrot, or other vegetable straight down into the opening on the top and twist it. As you twist the veggie, it will hit the cutting blade on the side of the device, slicing it into strips for you to prepare as desired. This is a two-sided tool; one side has a thicker blade for wider strips, and the other has a thin cutting blade to make finer "spaghetti" noodles. Each purchase also comes with a food safety holder to protect your fingers from accidental injury by the sharp cutting blades.
Overall, customers are satisfied with this veggie spiralizer. They share that it is relatively easy to use and that the sharp blades work well to slice their veggies into thin or thick strips. Customers also note that it is reasonably-priced and a good value for those looking to spiralize their veggies. However, opinions are mixed on how easy the tool is to clean. While some customers say that they are able to clean it with ease, others note that it can be a bit difficult to clean between the blades. Many recommend cleaning it immediately after use to prevent anything from hardening.
Purchase the Ontel Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter at Amazon for $13.47 (on sale from $11.99)
OXO Good Grips Tabletop Spiralizer
This spiralizer from OXO Good Grips comes with three blades that allow you to cut veggies into "spaghetti," "fettuccine," or ribbon "noodles." It is a tabletop model with a handle that you rotate to send zucchini and other fruits and vegetables through the desired slicing blade. The tool features suction cups to prevent it from slipping on the table or countertop as you're working. It also comes with a removable blade box to provide a safe way to store all the blades and keep them easy to find the next time you're ready to prep some veggies — or even try cooking your zucchini noodles in the air fryer.
The vast majority of customers are impressed with this OXO Good Grips Tabletop Spiralizer. They share that it performs as expected, making it easy to turn healthy fruits and vegetables into versatile "noodles" to incorporate into a range of recipes. Overall, users also find this to be a well-designed and high-quality product. However, a few share that the suction cups don't always stay in place, which can cause the tool to move around as they're trying to work.
Purchase the OXO Good Grips Tabletop Spiralizer at Amazon for $47.95 (on sale from $38.95)
Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Vegetable Spiralizer
Many veggie spiralizers require manual effort in order to get them to slice your food items. You often need to rotate a handle or twist the veggie to send it through the cutting blades. The Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Vegetable Spiralizer is designed to simplify the task of creating veggie noodles even more. It is an electric model that relies on a motor — not manual operation — to cut zucchini, squash, and other veggies. All you need to do is gently push the food item through the chute and the rotating blades beneath it will take care of the rest. The chute is large enough to accommodate fruits and vegetables with a diameter of up to 2.5 inches. Each purchase includes a removable collection bowl that sits beneath the slicer and a food pusher to protect your fingers from accidental injury.
The majority of customers have awarded this model with a 4- or 5-star rating. Several praise its ease of use, noting how quickly the small appliance is able to transform a whole vegetable into thin strips that are ready to incorporate into their favorite recipes. Other reviewers note that this model is also easy to clean. They share that it comes apart and can go into the dishwasher to further limit their time in the kitchen.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Vegetable Spiralizer at Amazon for $44.99
Nunewares Veggie Spiralizer
The Nunewares Veggie Spiralizer is designed to take advantage of gravity. Instead of pushing veggies across into a blade, it pushes them down through one. This design can also keep you more comfortable as you crank the handle to move the cucumbers, carrots, pears, and other items through the blades. The tool is made from a heavy-duty, BPA-free plastic and has a large suction cup on its base to keep it from moving as you work. It comes with four different blades, which allow you to create thin, thick, and ribbon-shaped noodles.
If you ask most users about this spiralizer, they'll have plenty of positive things to share about it. Many appreciate that it comes with four different blades which allow them to create noodles of varying widths. They also like that they are able to use it with a variety of fruits and vegetables, making healthier eating more exciting. Many also share that it is easy to clean and appreciate the included cleaning brush. However, a few find that the included cup that holds the cut "noodles" is too small and reduces their overall efficiency using the tool.
Purchase the Nunewares Veggie Spiralizer at Amazon for $39.99 (on sale from $17.99)
Brieftons 5-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer
The Brieftons 5-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer is a table-top model that features a crank-style handle to help you send squash, carrots, onions, and more through the slicing blades. It comes with five different slicing blades to help you make julienne-style noodles of four different widths, as well as ribbon-style noodles — remember to choose smaller zucchini when spiralizing for less watery results. Each blade is made from 420-grade hardened stainless steel, adding to their durability and ability to stay sharp. The spiralizer also offers a side handle and a lower suction cup to help you keep the unit stable as you send veggies through the blade.
Thousands of customers have reviewed this spiralizer, with most awarding it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many highlight its build quality in their write-ups. They share that it feels well-made and that it has durable and sharp blades. Customers also appreciate that it comes with five different blades that allow them to choose the best strip width for each recipe. Many also appreciate the suction cup that is designed to keep the unit from sliding on the countertop. However, some find that it doesn't maintain a strong hold and still ends up slipping as they spiralize.
Purchase the Brieftons 5-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer at Amazon for $29.99
WellToBe 6-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer
You'll find many ways to use this vegetable spiralizer from WellToBe. After all, everything from stir-fry to spaghetti to pasta salad only gets better with the addition of zucchini noodles. Its sharp slicing blades can also be used to spiralize other foods, such as carrots, beets, cabbage, apples, potatoes, and radishes. Six blades are included for making thick and thin slices, and "noodles" with 1.2-, 2-, 4-, or 6-millimeter thicknesses. Each purchase also comes with a plastic storage box for the blades to keep them organized and prevent accidental injury.
With a majority of 4- and 5-star ratings from thousands of customers, this spiralizer looks to be a solid pick that can simplify and improve your time in the kitchen. Many customers highlight it as a good value for the money in their reviews. They appreciate its reasonable price along with its ability to help them spiralize a variety of vegetables with ease. Several share that they appreciate the assortment of blades that come with the spiralizer and note that they are sharp to easily slice through fruits and vegetables.
Purchase the WellToBe 6-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer at Amazon for $49.99 (on sale from $34.99)
Shine Kitchen Co. Electric Vegetable Spiralizer
This vegetable spiralizer from Shine is another electric model that can make it even easier to transform veggies into noodles. Whether you're looking to pickle your zucchini noodles for a tangier taste, want to make a classic "spaghetti" with them, or want to experiment with spiralizing other fruits or vegetables like beets or cucumbers, this tool can help. It offers four different blades — angel hair, spaghetti, fettuccine, and ribbon — and requires little to no effort on your part to send fruits through these blades. After attaching the desired blade, you simply need to make sure the food you want to spiralize is cut thin enough to fit through the chute, and then use the included food holder to gently press it through the motorized blades. The "noodles" will collect in the attached cup, keeping them from spilling onto your counters.
According to the customers who have taken the time to review this model, it is a functional piece that cuts down prep time in the kitchen. Many note that it is easy to use and find it much faster than manual spiralizers. Several also appreciate how easy it is to clean — the pieces are dishwasher safe.
Purchase the Shine Kitchen Co. Electric Vegetable Spiralizer at Amazon for $59.95
OXO Good Grips 3-Blade Hand-Held Spiralizer
If you're looking for a more compact option that won't take up much storage space in your kitchen cabinets, take a look at the OXO Good Grips 3-Blade Hand-Held Spiralizer. This manual option is designed to be easy to use. Simply press the top food holder piece though the fruit or vegetable that you want to slice, and then twist it to send it through the blade and spiralize it. It comes with three different blades to make spaghetti, fettuccine, and ribbon cuts. Each blade has a color-coded ring, making it quick and easy to find the one you need for each task.
Thousands of customers have reviewed this hand-held spiralizer, with most agreeing that it deserves a 4- or 5-star rating. Overall, reviewers note that it is easy to use and performs as desired, transforming fruits and veggies into spiralized noodles. Users also appreciate its smaller size, which helps them conserve space in their kitchen. Several also share that they find it easy to clean and like that it comes apart to go through the dishwasher.
Purchase the OXO Good Grips 3-Blade Hand-Held Spiralizer at Amazon for $29.95 (on sale from $19.99)
Homarden Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer
This vegetable spiralizer from Homarden is designed with durability in mind. It is constructed from stainless steel to ensure longevity and eliminate the concerns of breakage than accompany plastic tools. The design also features industrial-strength suction cups on the base to keep the spiralizer locked in place as you cut your fruits and vegetables. It comes with five interchangeable blades that can be used with cabbage, zucchini, yams, cucumbers, and other fruits and vegetables. The blades allow you to make ribbon-shaped noodles along with strips of different widths.
Most reviewers have a lot of positive things to share about this model from Homarden. Many are impressed by its quality construction, noting that the stainless steel material feels durable and long-lasting. Others highlight the ease of cleaning the spiralizer in their write-up. They like that the blades can go in the dishwasher to simplify their time in the kitchen. As with many other similar models that use suction cups, reviewers have mixed opinions on their effectiveness. Some share that the suction cups maintain a strong hold to their countertops, while also complain that they are not sufficient for keeping the spiralizer from sliding around.
Purchase the Homarden Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiralizer at Amazon for $29.99 (on sale from $22.99)
Ourokhome Zucchini Noodle Maker
Consider the Ourokhome Zucchini Noodle Maker if you're looking for a budget-friendly countertop model. This spiralizer features a handle to help you push zucchini, carrots, onions, turnips, and other veggies through the slicing blade with ease. Each purchase comes with five interchangeable blades, including a flat blade for making thicker ribbons and spiked blades for slicing "noodles" of varying thicknesses (2-, 3-, 5-, and 6-millimeter). The blades are made from stainless steel, making them durable and rust-resistant. The spiralizer's body is constructed from heavy-duty ABS plastic.
Overall, customers who decided to give this spiralizer a try are pleased with its performance. Many share that it is both easy and fun to use, allowing them to transform vegetables for a variety of healthy recipes. Several also comment on its affordability compared to other similar models and highlight it as a great value for the money. While many find it to be a quality product, a few customers are disappointed that it doesn't feel more stable when they're working.
Purchase the Ourokhome Zucchini Noodle Maker at Amazon for $29.99 (on sale from $22.99)
Joseph Joseph Spiro Hand Held Vegetable Spiralizer
The Joseph Joseph Spiro is another compact and easy to use hand-held model to consider. It comes with three color-coded blades. Two blades are designed for creating coarse or thin noodles from fruits and vegetables and the third can be used for grating fruits, vegetables, or even cheeses. One standout feature of this model is its self-aligning design. The food holder features two stakes that slip into the clear collection container to prevent the food from slipping or sliding as you try to spiralize or grate it.
Most reviewers think highly of this veggie spiralizer, with the majority of them giving it a 4- or 5-star rating. In their write-ups, many praise the overall design of the spiralizer. They share that it is compact, yet still effective at spiralizing different foods for them to enjoy. Many are also satisfied with how easy it is to clean it once they're done prepping food.
Purchase the Joseph Joseph Spiro Hand Held Vegetable Spiralizer at Amazon for $17.99
Westmark Stainless Steel Tri-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer
With its three blades, the Westmark Vegetable Spiralizer allows you to make thick julienne noodles, thin julienne noodles, and spiral noodles with ease. Each blade is made from stainless steel, and the body of the spiralizer is constructed from durable ABS plastic. When you're not using the spiralizer, you can store two of the blades beneath the base and one in the upright position to limit the amount of space it will take up in your cabinets. This spiralizer also has four suction cup feet to help it stay in place as you work.
Overall, customers are pleased with this slicer. Most awarded it with a 4- or 5-star rating, with several highlighting how the sharp blades make it easy to slice through various fruits and vegetables. Users also highlight this pick as a sturdy option that feels like it is well-made. However, again, the suction cup strength is something that many are disappointed in.
Purchase the Westmark Stainless Steel Tri-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer at Amazon for $33.10 (on sale from $25.66)
Methodology
We considered several different factors as we put together this list of the best veggie spiralizers. First, we looked at customer reviews, identifying models that had a high average rating from hundreds or thousands of customers. After weeding out options that were not highly rated, or only had a handful of ratings, we considered other features such as the overall design of each model, the different cutting options available, and the relative ease of use and cleaning. We also aimed to provide both handheld and countertop options to suit the varying preferences of our readers.