For The Best Zucchini Noodles, Fire Up Your Air Fryer

A top replacement for spaghetti, zucchini noodles offer the same services without the gluten or carbs. From their mild taste to their ability to be spiralized, zucchini noodles are a great stand-in for spaghetti. However, while they are a worthy contender for spaghetti, they have a tendency to be soggy. For the best possible zucchini noodles, make them in the air fryer.

Zucchinis don't have a long cooking process. Once they've been spiralized, you can boil the noodles for about a minute or two. Yet, even that short amount of time can yield limp, soft noodles. Skip the boil entirely and place the noodles straight in the air fryer. With zucchini being 94% water, the air fryer is the perfect place to dry up the excess liquid in the squash. A few minutes in the air fryer yields noodles that are delicately crisp, yet still tender like normal spaghetti.

Use a spiralizer, mandoline, or vegetable peeler to make the zucchini noodles and pat them dry with a paper towel. Coat the noodles in olive oil, salt, and pepper and heat them for around 10 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. If the noodles are still soggy or aren't as crispy as you'd like, leave them in the air fryer for longer. Toss them in cooked pasta sauce and serve with a sprinkle of grated cheese.