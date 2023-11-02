When Spiralizing Zoodles, Choose Smaller Zucchini For Less Watery Results

Zucchini noodles, aka zoodles, are one of those dishes that you either love or hate. Although zoodles do have a few things going for them (such as helping to up your intake of vegetables and acting as an easy gluten-free alternative to pasta), they do have some drawbacks. Most obviously, zoodles can result in an extremely soggy and bland dish. But, what if we told you that these downsides were largely dependent on the size of the squash that you spiralize? Spoiler alert: The biggest zucchini isn't always the best.

Zucchini is over 90% water. With such a high moisture content, it's no wonder that the vegetable is likely to expel a significant amount of water when used in various culinary applications. That said, some zucchini contain less moisture than others. Italian heirloom varieties like the Cocozelle tend to be denser and drier than the standard green zucchini you find at the supermarket.

However, choosing a less watery zucchini is often just a matter of selecting the right-sized squash. Since the vegetable develops tougher skin, bigger seeds, and more watery flesh as it grows on the vine, larger zukes should be avoided if you're seeking to spiralize. Instead, a smaller zucchini (about 6 to 8 inches in length) is the ideal choice for zoodles. In addition to reducing the degree of sogginess, a small- or medium-sized squash will also have a more pronounced flavor, guaranteeing a tastier outcome.