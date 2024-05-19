Pasta Salad Only Gets Better With The Addition Of Zucchini Noodles

A quintessential dish for summer lunches, backyard cookouts, and potlucks, pasta salads offer a delectable range of textures and flavors. They feature both tender, chewy cooked ingredients and crunchy raw ingredients bathed in your choice of dressing. If you're looking for a creative, healthy, and versatile ingredient for your next pasta salad recipe, zucchini noodles are the answer.

Also known as zoodles, zucchini noodles offer a fun, spiraled texture that you can use raw or cooked for either a springy bite or a tender, softer consistency. Their subtle, vegetal flavor pairs well with any vegetable, cheese, or salad dressing you add to the pasta salad. Zucchini is also one of the cheapest vegetables you'll find at your grocery store year-round. Furthermore, they're ubiquitous vegetables worldwide, so you know they'll work well with any cuisine, from an Asian noodle salad to a Southwest pasta salad.

You can swap pasta for zucchini noodles for a low-carb, gluten-free pasta salad, or use zucchini noodles in conjunction with pasta to add more depth of texture and a healthy lineup of vitamins and minerals. Zucchini noodles are easy to make using various kitchen tools, but you can also find premade zoodles in the produce section of most grocery stores.