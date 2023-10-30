The Wrapping Materials You Should Avoid To Prevent Soggy Sandwiches

A soggy sandwich is the worst. Whether it's a panini during a picnic or a packed lunch at the office, an abundance of moisture is the last thing you want to be met with as you unwrap a sandwich — especially if you've been daydreaming about the moment that you can finally dig into that sprout and avocado sammie you so lovingly crafted. Although there are a whole bunch of reasons why the sandwich may have gone soggy — from questionable filling to improper assembly — the blame might actually fall on the wrong wrapping materials.

Aside from throwing off the texture, an overly wet sandwich can make eating a much messier feat, taking an obvious toll on your dining experience. As a result, it's best to avoid enveloping sandwiches in materials that trap moisture and restrict air flow, such as plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Despite the fact that these materials act as a barrier against the outside world, the issue is that they can just as effectively lock in moisture when used to cover a sandwich laden with wet ingredients like juicy tomatoes and fresh lettuce. Instead, the solution is to switch up the wrapping material for something that protects sandwiches while letting them breathe. The big question is, which material reigns supreme?