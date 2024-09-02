Do You Need To Drain Zucchini Before Baking With It?

Zucchini in sweet treats? It's a yes. Though you may not think of including the green summer squash in brownies and cake, the mildly flavored vegetable folds nicely into batter to make baked goods. You'll get an extra dose of nutrition with the added ingredient, and the pleasant taste of your moist, finished recipes may motivate you to continue folding shredded pieces into your favorite desserts. Jerrelle Guy, author of "Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing," artist, and recipe developer for Chocolate for Basil, gave us a few tips on how best to make some of these veggie-boosted goodies work.

Whether you're setting out to make a chocolate zucchini cake to serve as dessert to tonight's dinner guests or have your heart set on baking a zucchini apple pie recipe from scratch, you may think that squeezing out excess moisture is a necessary step before folding zucchini into the batter. Not always. "As long as there are enough structural elements in the recipe, like flour to provide gluten or protein from the eggs, you shouldn't need to drain the zucchini before adding it, although you can pat it dry after shredding it so it doesn't stick together and you can distribute it easily and evenly into the wet batter," Guy advises.