15 Seafood Dishes From Non-Seafood Chains Worth Ordering, According To Reviews

Seafood chains run from not-so-great to downright incredible, with the best offering a variety of unique dishes, high-quality seafood sourced with an eye toward preservation and responsibility. Some even take into account extra little things that make a meal into an experience, like the views. There's something about a seafood dish at a restaurant that just hits differently than when you try to prepare it at home, but what if you're out and about with a group who prefers turf instead of surf, and you're in the mood for something from the sea?

The good news is there are plenty of great options for seafood dishes that non-seafood chains have mastered, and we wanted to take a look at some of them. Whether you're in the mood for shrimp, calamari, salmon, catfish, or tuna, there's something for you — and we wanted to know what seafood-loving diners recommended, to get a wide opinion on what's worth ordering so you're not walking away disappointed.

To come up with recommendations on what you should consider getting if you find yourself at a chain not necessarily known for its seafood offerings, we started by casting a wide net across social media and Reddit. (See what we did there? Sorry-not-sorry.) We looked for dishes that are on the regular and seasonal menus at non-seafood chains and have gotten a ton of love from customers, critics, and even our expert reviewers here at Tasting Table. Here's what they all say you should legit consider.