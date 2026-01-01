15 Seafood Dishes From Non-Seafood Chains Worth Ordering, According To Reviews
Seafood chains run from not-so-great to downright incredible, with the best offering a variety of unique dishes, high-quality seafood sourced with an eye toward preservation and responsibility. Some even take into account extra little things that make a meal into an experience, like the views. There's something about a seafood dish at a restaurant that just hits differently than when you try to prepare it at home, but what if you're out and about with a group who prefers turf instead of surf, and you're in the mood for something from the sea?
The good news is there are plenty of great options for seafood dishes that non-seafood chains have mastered, and we wanted to take a look at some of them. Whether you're in the mood for shrimp, calamari, salmon, catfish, or tuna, there's something for you — and we wanted to know what seafood-loving diners recommended, to get a wide opinion on what's worth ordering so you're not walking away disappointed.
To come up with recommendations on what you should consider getting if you find yourself at a chain not necessarily known for its seafood offerings, we started by casting a wide net across social media and Reddit. (See what we did there? Sorry-not-sorry.) We looked for dishes that are on the regular and seasonal menus at non-seafood chains and have gotten a ton of love from customers, critics, and even our expert reviewers here at Tasting Table. Here's what they all say you should legit consider.
Grilled shrimp from Texas Roadhouse
It might seem like a given that you're going to get steak here, but there's one unexpected seafood dish that's absolutely worth ordering at Texas Roadhouse. The grilled shrimp is downright delicious. When our writer ranked a dozen popular menu items from Texas Roadhouse, this dish came in second (just below those sweet, sweet rolls). Our expert reviewer found there was a lot to love, from the smokiness to the spice rub that had been perfectly created and paired with the sweet shrimp.
We're not the only ones who think this is a standout option, and you'll find a number of copycat recipes out there trying to figure out how to recreate this one. Social media users frequently shout it out for being a major favorite, and others note that they make sure to order grilled shrimp regularly. Some call the chain's shrimp-and-toast combination nothing short of heavenly, with a perfectly grilled char and spicy kick that hits the spot.
Shrimp cocktail from Morton's The Steakhouse
Shrimp cocktail has an old-school sort of vibe, and there's a good reason for that. It's been around since the days of gold mining in the West. The state of Nevada catapulted shrimp cocktail into widespread popularity, and in spite of the fact that Morton's has steak right there in the name, it's also one of the restaurant chains that serves an outstanding shrimp cocktail. From the quality of the jumbo shrimp to the fun presentation, horseradish sauces, and scratch-made cocktail sauce, it's an absolute delight.
Head to social media, and you'll find plenty of people who agree and say that since this is such a staple, they often find themselves ordering a few appetizers. It comes highly recommended, with fans praising the freshness of the ultra-cold shrimp and captivating presentation. You'll find some copycat recipes out there for this one, too, and it is said that imitation is the highest form of flattery.
Cornmeal white fish platter from Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Love fish and chips? And seriously, who doesn't? Even if fish isn't at the top of your go-to list for meal options, there's something magical about the combination of perfectly flaky fish, a crispy batter, and creamy tartar sauce — especially when there's fries for dipping, too. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about fish, but we named it as one of the chain restaurants with the very best fried fish.
Why? There's sustainability on Cheddar's side, as well as the fact that it advertises this as being only lightly fried and breading with a cornmeal crust. Those two things combine for a perfectly crispy exterior that isn't going to leave you feeling overly greasy, and customers also take to social media to comment on the portion size, the flavor, and the great fries that come with it. It's the kind of dish that has customers coming back for, and that says it all.
Pan-fried calamari with hot cherry peppers from The Capital Grille's
Sometimes, appetizers become wildly popular ahead of even main course entrees (and yes, that's a reference to the Bloomin' Onion). That also happened with The Capital Grille, which says its pan-fried calamari made with hot cherry peppers is a signature dish. Tons of people agree (especially if there's a glass of sauvignon blanc served alongside it), and it's so good that when Reddit users ask the hive mind for recommendations for fried calamari, The Capital Grille gets consistent mentions. Even those who aren't really into calamari say that it's the kind of dish that you remember long after you've forgotten who you were even dining with, while others share it's that special birthday meal that they look forward to for the year in advance.
When our Tasting Table writer ranked all of the delicious dishes you can (and should) order from The Capital Grille, you'd better believe that this one was on there. It took one of the top spots (second only to the bone-in ribeye), and yes, you'll find copycat attempts out there for this as well. According to some Reddit users, the secret is a sauté in butter after a dip in the fryer, and we're on board with that.
Grilled salmon from Texas Roadhouse
One Reddit user posed an interesting thought, wondering if it's a waste to go to a steakhouse and order salmon. Specifically, they were talking about Texas Roadhouse (and Outback), and those that responded suggested that not only is the salmon at Texas Roadhouse really good, but if you like it? Get it!
Life, after all, is too short to worry about whether or not anyone else is judging your restaurant order, and when we assembled a list of the best things to order at Texas Roadhouse that aren't steak, the grilled salmon was on it. It's perfectly-cooked, deliciously-seasoned, and a great option whether you like steak or not, and it also comes with a lemon pepper butter sauce and a dipping sauce on the side that is so good it has Reddit users asking for the recipe. You can find copycat recipes for it, with many calling for a cast-iron pan to get the perfect char.
Shrimp cocktail from The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille also got a shout-out in our list of the best chain restaurants with shrimp cocktail, and we're not the only ones who think that. TikTok creators who order the shrimp cocktail to go are impressed with the massive amount of ice to keep everything cold; we have to acknowledge that the chain's commitment to the shrimp cocktail's to-go and delivery is pretty outstanding. Meanwhile, diners say that the combination of the chilled, fresh-tasting, massive shrimp and a lovely cocktail sauce is a win.
Others agree, with reviews calling the shrimp cocktail out as a must-try appetizer elevated by a perfect texture and outstanding presentation. It's said that the first bite is with the eye, after all, and the shrimp cocktail is lauded as the sort of thing that makes a must-have addition even to a special occasion sort of meal.
Flounder fish sandwich from Popeyes
It may seem interesting that a chicken chain is getting accolades for its fish sandwich, but our Tasting Table writer found that the best fish sandwich around came from a chain known for its fried chicken. On deeper reflection, it makes sense. Who knows how to get that perfectly crispy exterior and moist, flaky interior better than a chain that's been deep-frying chicken for so long?
The only downside is that this is a limited-time offer that typically shows up around March, so when you see it hit, you might want to make it a point to pick up a delightful flounder sandwich. We're not the only ones who head on over to Popeyes when we're looking for a great fish sandwich, as Reddit users praise this for having perfectly tender and flaky fish, a great, flavorful battered crust, and a delicious spicy mayo. Pickles are the icing on the cake, with others appreciating that it's much more substantial and value-friendly than McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. Now, you know!
Salmon filet from The Cheesecake Factory
Fans of The Cheesecake Factory know that the menu is absolutely huge, and there's a good chance you'll get partway through, give up, and just order whatever without looking through all the options — and that's completely understandable. We'd like to say, though, that the salmon is a perfectly respectable option, as we named it one of the best chain restaurant salmon dishes around.
There are a few different salmon dishes on the menu, including a Cajun, a miso, and an herb-crusted filet. They all have their fans, with some heading to Reddit to ask for advice on how to replicate a seemingly unreplicable meal at home. Copycat attempts at the miso salmon are surprisingly complicated, including a miso paste, soy, and sugar marinade as well as a sake butter sauce. Sounds pretty delicious. It's no wonder that some say it's their go-to dish, and definitely worth a try.
Herb-grilled salmon from Olive Garden
We all know that Olive Garden has some of the best breadsticks around, but we have a suggestion for you if you're heading there and only ordering the breadsticks, soup, and salad: Try the salmon. It made it onto our list of the best salmon dishes from chain restaurants, and our reviewer loved it for being a deliciously seasoned filet that's flaky, light, and not too overwhelmed with additions that you can't taste the salmon itself.
Reddit users have headed to the forums to ask Olive Garden cooks if they'd be willing to share some secrets, because the salmon always comes out with skin that's just the right amount of crisp, while not drying out. Others who have asked Olive Garden for the secrets via Facebook find that the chain isn't sharing, but there are a number of copycat attempts out there. Are they close? You'll have to experiment and find out.
Ahi tuna and shrimp ceviche from The Cheesecake Factory
When we reviewed the Cheesecake Factory's 2025 menu updates, hosted by the chain's VP of restaurant operations, we definitely had some thoughts. The tasting menu-style adventure was a tough job, but what can we say? Someone's got to do it. The year saw a whole bunch of outstanding new dishes added to the already ample lineup, and that includes an ahi tuna and shrimp ceviche. Our reviewer absolutely loved it for its savory profile and satisfying finish, and we're not the only ones.
Other reviewers put this dish firmly at the top of rankings of the chain's new dishes, also praising it for the kind of ultra-fresh nature you'd expect from ceviche. Who would have thought The Cheesecake Factory would get such high praise for raw fish offerings? Customers, too, have headed to social media to report that the addition is an absolute win, noting the perfect balance of ingredients has them returning to order the dish again.
Linguine pescatore from Carrabba's Italian Grill
We wanted to make sure we were spotlighting all kinds of different seafood dishes, so let's take a look at one of the best seafood and pasta options out there. We ranked the worst-to-best chain restaurant pasta dishes out there, and there were some pretty horrific failures. There were also some absolute wins, and coming in at the No. 1 spot was the linguine pescatore at Carrabba's. There's everything to love here, starting with a spicy marinara and continuing on to the fact that it comes with not just one or two types of seafood, but three — shrimp, mussels, and scallops.
It's no wonder that plenty of people have headed to social media to say that this is a favorite dish, while others commend this particular dish for its generous portions. If you order one of these meals to go, there's a good chance that you won't be able to resist sampling it straight away, it's that tempting.
Shrimp scampi from Maggiano's
Gluten-free pasta can definitely be hit-or-miss, and that's why it was pleasantly surprising when our reviewer found Maggiano's shrimp scampi to be the best item on the gluten-free menu. The pasta was on point, the shrimp was delicious, and the flavors all delivered. It's easy to see how someone who eats gluten might be completely turned away from this at the gluten-free designation, but we found this gets the stamp of approval even from those who are more gluten-friendly. That says a lot about the chain's commitment to this dish, and seriously, just look at the char on those lemons.
The chain's shrimp scampi has long had happy customers recommending it, with some calling it a go-to favorite. As a bonus, some are thrilled with the generous portions that leave enough for leftovers; and when it's a dish that some call absolute perfection, you're going to want enough to take home for another meal.
Fried shrimp from Golden Corral
Look, we get it, all right? Golden Corral is pretty polarizing, and when you head to Reddit, you'll probably find people confirming that the last time it was good was when you were in the single digits and didn't know any better. Still, you'll also find plenty of people with fond memories of unlimited popcorn shrimp and mixing up all kinds of delicious treats with the self-serve ice cream. It turns out that there are some surprisingly decent seafood items that you should definitely look for. One of our writers ranked some of the popular buffet items, and the fried shrimp came out second out of 21 items.
Crispy batter and tender, snack-size shrimp made this one a win (that was only surpassed by the fried chicken). Our reviewer went on to call this one of the most underestimated items on the Golden Corral line and noted that it almost got overlooked as it was a little hidden away. The fried foods here definitely have their fans, so if you find someone suggesting it, maybe don't decline outright.
Seared tuna tataki salad from The Cheesecake Factory
Aside from the massive menu, The Cheesecake Factory is also known for being incredibly heavy-handed with the sugar and the sweetness — which isn't really surprising, given the name of this place. However, it's also known for doing savory dishes pretty well, and when we sampled the additions to the 2025 menu, we found that the seared tuna tataki salad was pretty delicious and worth ordering on subsequent (and honestly inevitable) trips there.
Our reviewer found it to be flavorful, light, and delicious, checking all the boxes and being a completely praise-worthy option. Others have agreed, praising the texture and quality of the tuna and the greens, and noting that the dressing is outstanding. If you're surprised to learn that you should be seriously thinking about ordering the tataki, you're not alone — but that's what keeps life interesting, isn't it?
Fired catfish from Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse's fried catfish comes highly recommended, but so does its catfish. Advertised as strictly farm-raised catfish sourced from the U.S., there's a caveat that it's only a specially-selected locations kind of thing. If your location doesn't have it, you might want to see about changing that. Some fans say that it's a delicious meal that reminds them of homemade favorites, while others say that they legitimately don't get catfish anywhere but here.
That's some seriously high praise, and the catfish here is so good that some have taken a crack at the secret recipe and making copycat versions. Buttermilk, cornmeal, and black pepper seem to be key ingredients, and reviews suggest that this has been a solid favorite for years. It may be a reason to look closer at the menu next time.
Methodology
In order to assemble our list of the best seafood dishes you can order from chain restaurants not usually known for seafood, we looked for dishes that are a part of the regular menu at all or at least many of the chain locations, or — in the case of our fish sandwiches — reliably regularly occurring. When we looked at reviews, we chose dishes that we had reviewed on Tasting Table. We also looked for reviews from customers and critics that recommended these dishes over the chain's more mainstream offerings, which had fans opting for ordering these favorites instead of more widely-known favorites, and commended them on things like flavor, texture, freshness, and sourcing.