How Nevada Popularized The Shrimp Cocktail

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of their plump, little lives. The story of the shrimp cocktail is a juicy one (sorry), from its humble beginnings to its permanent spot in American popular culture and food history. By the time shrimp cocktail made its way to Nevada, the dish had been wildly popular for years, thanks in part to Prohibition. Americans needed something to do with all those cocktail glasses they weren't using downstairs at the speakeasy. Before that the shrimp cocktail wasn't about shrimp, it was about oysters. The story goes like this: A gold miner asked for oysters and whiskey in a glass after a hard day's work chasing the California dream. He added vinegar, ketchup, horseradish, and Tabasco to the mix. The miners went wild for his concoction and a star was born.

While cocktail sauce was first paired with oysters, shrimp took center stage by the 1950s. Depleted oyster beds and advances in refrigeration made the classic shrimp cocktail recipe possible outside of California. Around 1946 shipping fresh shrimp by truck became a regular thing, thanks to advances in refrigeration and a booming shrimp industry. America — already obsessed with appetizers, destination travel, and television — was ready to embrace anything new, and that's when the Italo Ghelfi, the managing partner of the Golden Gate Casino in Las Vegas, had the idea of a lifetime. Turns out chilled shrimp and gambling pair very well together.