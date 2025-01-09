21 Golden Corral Buffet Items, Ranked

Is there any buffet more well-known in the United States than Golden Corral? With hundreds of locations scattered across the country, there's a decent chance you've at least heard of the chain, and you've likely been there at least once or twice. Even if you don't know everything about the chain, you probably know of Golden Corral for its expansive breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets — all of which give hungry customers an impressive array of foods to choose from for under $20 at most locations.

However, with such an expansive menu comes the obvious question: Does everything taste good? Making a wide variety of foods daily is no easy feat, and I'd be surprised if every item was out-of-this-world great, especially considering what the buffet costs. Any buffet is bound to have its ups and downs, and Golden Corral is no exception. I headed to my local branch to do a taste test and ranking of every item available on the buffet, taking into consideration taste, texture, and whether the item seemed fresh. My biggest takeaway? Some dishes that looked delicious were less than stellar, while others that I was dubious of trying ended up surprising me.