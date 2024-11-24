Whether featured on the menu of a fine dining restaurant or served in a toddler's plastic food bowl, mashed potatoes are a superior comfort food for all. However, they are less forgiving than other side dishes like soups and salads. You can't get away with botching the taste and especially the texture, as this dish puts the root vegetable front and center. When done right, you achieve the fluffiest, most buttery mash that you can't put down. Fast food outlets clearly recognize this, which is why they prominently feature mashed potatoes on their menus. However, some restaurants fail to deliver a heavenly mash, and according to Tasting Table's ranking of fast food mashed potatoes, Crown Fried Chicken serves the worst.

This fast food chain is widely distributed in Brooklyn and Queens, New York. While it is known for some of the best chicken tenders, (according to some consumers) others find its mashed potatoes to be gummy and bland. Instead of the rich texture that makes this dish iconic, you might encounter a dense mass of what appears to be microwaved mash. There are no signs of any effort to re-whip this dish into a creamy consistency, and it lacks any flavor to redeem it. Furthermore, the gravy sits as a thick, sticky layer reminiscent of cheap school cafeteria lunches, demonstrating that while this outlet is beloved for many offerings, mashed potatoes are not one of them.