Add Extra Root Vegetables To Upgrade Bland Mashed Potatoes

While mashed potatoes may arguably be the greatest comfort food of all time, like many familiar dishes, they can be a bit boring and bland. If you've taken great care to build the rest of your meal with layered, complex flavors, there's no reason to neglect the humble bowl of mashed potatoes that accompany your main course.

You could opt for flavor-packed, high-fat additions like bacon and cheese to add interest to your mashed potatoes, but there's a healthier, more sophisticated strategy for elevating mashed potatoes: root vegetables. Adding extra root vegetables to your mashed side doesn't require a bunch of additional work in the kitchen; simply cube up your root veggie of choice, then cook and mash it along with your potatoes. The payoff is in the complexity of your dish — harmonious layers that bring notes of sweetness, earth, and spice to an otherwise boring bowl of mashed potatoes. And the best part? There are so many delicious options among root vegetables, all ready and waiting to play a supporting role in your dish.