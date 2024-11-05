The Absolute Best Way To Cook Slab Bacon, According To An Expert

If you don't have a smoker, you can smoke the slab bacon on your grill on the back deck. And if you don't have a grill at home either, baking the slab bacon in an oven set at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about a half hour is another technique that will work. Keep in mind that baked slab bacon won't have that same smoky flavor profile. When the timer goes off, there's an easy way to know it's ready, but you'll need a meat thermometer, like this one available on Amazon. "The target internal temperature is 150 degrees [Fahrenheit]. At this point, you will have some wonderfully seasoned and smoked slab bacon," says Greg Gatlin.

Advertisement

You will likely be quite tempted to chow down on the slab bacon as soon as it's done cooking, but there are some ways to make it a more complete meal. An obvious choice is to add it to your next breakfast spread, maybe paired with soft and fluffy scrambled eggs and our easy pancakes. Then there are the less-conventional ways to use it. Dice the slab bacon and fill corn tortillas to make tacos with a pineapple or mango salsa to cut through the meat's richness. You can also adapt our maple bacon Brussels sprouts with the pork, transform it into bacon jam for sandwiches, or mix it into your favorite salad to give it a punch of meaty umami.