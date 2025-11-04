Every Item From Maggiano's New Gluten-Free Menu, Ranked
There are few sights more comforting than a steaming bowl of pasta. But for those avoiding gluten — whether due to Celiac disease, sensitivity, or some other reason — the experience is often disappointing. As a food writer who generally avoids gluten (and who has family members who can't touch it), I've endured my fair share of gummy noodles. So when Maggiano's Little Italy announced a complete revamp of its gluten-free menu, I was intrigued, and, admittedly, a little skeptical.
For years, Maggiano's relied on a corn-based penne that often went mushy before it hit the table. The new version, described by the chef at my local Atlanta location as a "night and day difference," uses a blend of potato starch and rice flour in a fun fusilli shape designed to hold sauce. The pasta is made and dried at Maggiano's headquarters, then shipped to each restaurant for consistency. Even the sauces got an upgrade, now featuring a corn starch slurry to keep things allergen-friendly. Recipes like the Alfredo and Caesar were also refreshed — the former with a hint of rosemary, the latter with extra anchovy for punch.
The revamped menu spotlights fan favorites from salads and classic pastas to seafood and steak entrées. There's still no gluten-free bread (yet), but this update feels like a genuine step toward inclusivity. So, with cautious optimism — and my gluten-eating husband as backup — I set out to try and rank every dish on Maggiano's new gluten-free menu based on its texture and flavor.
13. The Grand chicken Parmesan
I wanted to love Maggiano's gluten-free take on "The Grand" Chicken Parmesan. Chicken Parm is a quintessential Italian-American comfort food, and seeing it adapted for the gluten-free menu felt promising. Unfortunately, despite the effort, the dish didn't fully deliver.
The chicken is tender and juicy, with a slight smokiness from the grill, but it's underseasoned and lacks the golden, crispy crust that makes the classic version so irresistible. The mozzarella on top is gooey, but it doesn't add enough flavor to elevate the relatively bland chicken. Since it's grilled rather than fried, it misses the rich, savory depth and crunch that define a memorable chicken Parmesan.
Ironically, the pasta steals the spotlight. The gluten-free fusilli is perfectly cooked, with a satisfying bite that stands up to the sauce. The sauce is fine, and the portion is generous, but the dish as a whole falls short of the original. It's clear Maggiano's aimed to create a lighter, gluten-free version, and some elements succeed. But the combination of underseasoned chicken and mild mozzarella leaves the dish flat. For anyone chasing the iconic, crispy, cheesy chicken Parm experience, the gluten-free "Grand" disappoints.
12. Grilled salmon
It's always nice to see something other than pasta on an Italian restaurant's gluten-free menu, and this lemon herb butter salmon seemed like a nice, light offering. It ultimately left me underwhelmed. The dish arrived steaming hot, which was a good first impression. The salmon itself was juicy and tender, cooked just right, and the lemon herb butter added a bright, buttery note that complemented the fish nicely. The accompanying sauteed spinach was well-prepared, simple, and fresh — no complaints there.
That said, the salmon had a faintly fishy edge that would likely be noticeable to anyone particularly sensitive to flavor, and it could have used a touch more seasoning overall. The dish feels safe and straightforward, leaning heavily on the lemon butter rather than bringing anything bold or memorable to the table. It's pleasant enough to eat, but it doesn't linger the way other entrees on the gluten-free menu do.
For someone seeking a lighter, more nutrient-dense option, this grilled salmon is fine. It's clean, reliable, and satisfying in a basic way. But if you're hoping for a standout plate with layers of flavor or a truly memorable take on salmon, this one falls a bit short. It's solid, but ultimately forgettable.
11. Italian chopped salad
You can't go wrong starting out a red sauce meal with a classic Italian chopped salad, and Maggiano's offers a thoroughly stacked one. A crispy bed of lettuce is piled high with sharp red onion, sweet tomato, briny Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and soft-yet-toothsome mozzarella cheese. It's a colorful mix that delivers plenty of crunch and a little spice in every bite. The pepperoncini and onion add a welcome kick, giving the salad a lively edge without overpowering it.
On the less-than-stellar side, the dressing (a house Italian vinaigrette) leans mild and could use a bit more tang or seasoning to pull everything together. As a fan of that traditional Italian salad dressing taste, I was left feeling like something was missing from an otherwise hearty starter. Still, the generous mix-ins do most of the work, keeping each bite flavorful and varied.
As part of Maggiano's gluten-free lineup, it's a solid, shareable starter — bright, hearty, and satisfying. While it won't blow you away or deliver any surprises, it's executed well enough to scratch the Italian chopped salad itch. However, I'd still recommend opting for one of the two other salads on the gluten-free menu.
10. Crème brûlée
Maggiano's gluten-free crème brûlée arrived with a satisfying crack of caramelized sugar and a sweetness that hit the spot, but unfortunately, it didn't quite rise to the level of a memorable dessert. The custard was served on the warmer side and, in a few bites, had a slightly curdled texture that distracted from what should have been a silky finish. It's clear that care went into choosing a proper gluten-free dessert instead of a basic fruit cup or sorbet, which I appreciated, but the execution falls short.
The caramelized sugar topping offers a pleasant crunch, and the flavor is enjoyable enough, yet the overall experience lacks the elegance and balance you hope for from a classic crème brûlée. It feels competent but not refined, and a little inconsistent compared to the rest of the gluten-free menu's stronger offerings.
It's a decent way to close a meal, but I can't help thinking there's room for improvement. A flourless chocolate cake, fruit tart, or another gluten-free option with more depth and precision would elevate the dessert menu significantly. As it stands, the crème brûlée is sweet and serviceable, but ultimately forgettable.
9. Chef's signature Caesar salad
Maggiano's newly revamped Caesar salad is proof that gluten-free doesn't have to mean flavor-free or fussy. The kitchen recently updated the recipe, and it shows. Instead of the heavy, overly creamy (dare I say, gloopy?) version you'll find at most chain Italian spots, this one lands on the lighter, more refreshing side. The dressing is made in-house, which means you can actually taste the anchovy. For Caesar purists, that's a win; for anyone unaccustomed to the briny depth of a true anchovy base, it might take a bite or two to adjust.
What really stands out is the balance: it's peppery, bright, and tangy, coating each crisp romaine leaf just enough to keep things interesting without drowning the greens. The lack of croutons (inevitable when avoiding gluten) might leave some diners wistful for that crunchy contrast, but the salad doesn't feel incomplete. If anything, it comes across as intentionally streamlined, a palate-perking prelude to the heartier dishes ahead. That being said, if you're looking for a creamy, crouton-laden Caesar, you will be disappointed.
8. Fusilli alla vodka
By the time the gluten-free fusilli alla vodka arrived, I had pretty high expectations for Maggiano's new pasta, and texturally, it didn't disappoint. The fusilli hit that sweet spot between tender and toothsome, with every corkscrew perfectly coated in a rosy tomato vodka sauce. The sauce itself was smooth, velvety, and just creamy enough to feel indulgent without being cloying.
But while it delivered on comfort, it fell a little short on excitement. The menu promised Calabrian chili, and I was ready for a bit of heat to cut through the cream, but the spice never really showed up. The caramelized onions added a touch of sweetness, which was nice, but I found myself wishing for something bolder — maybe a little more zip, or even a sharper hit of vodka or chili to wake things up.
Don't get me wrong, it's a solid plate of pasta, and the gluten-free fusilli continues to impress. But compared to some of Maggiano's other revamped sauces, this one felt like it played things a bit too safe. Good? Absolutely. Memorable? Not quite. A little more fire, and it could easily join the standouts.
7. Fusilli with marinara sauce
Maggiano's gluten-free fusilli with marinara isn't the kind of dish that tries to steal the show, and that's exactly what makes it work. It's simple, classic, and executed well. The pasta itself continues to impress with its perfectly al dente bite and none of the telltale graininess or fall-apart texture that usually gives gluten-free noodles away. In fact, my husband claimed he couldn't even tell the difference between this bowl of pasta and a gluten-rich version.
The marinara is bright and tangy, full of that familiar, tomato-forward comfort that never goes out of style. There's a hint of garlic, a sprinkle of herbs, and just enough acidity to keep it lively. It's not layered or complex, but it doesn't need to be — it's a dependable, red-sauce favorite done right.
No one's going to call this the most memorable dish on the new gluten-free lineup, but it's a reassuring one. It proves Maggiano's isn't just dressing up its gluten-free offerings. Instead, it's making them genuinely satisfying. Sometimes, a perfectly cooked bowl of pasta and tangy marinara is all you really need.
6. Fusilli with meat sauce
Piggybacking off the stellar simplicity of the fusilli with marinara sauce, the meat sauce version ticks all the right boxes. The sauce comes loaded with hearty ground beef and Italian sausage, simmered long enough to build deep flavor without becoming overly rich. You can taste the balance of herbs and spices — just enough to add warmth and depth of flavor without overpowering the tomatoes. It's the kind of sauce that feels like it's been tended to all afternoon, even if it's coming from a chain kitchen.
What really stands out, though, is how well the gluten-free fusilli keeps pace. The pasta doesn't disappear under the sauce; it adds to the texture, giving every bite a satisfying chew that complements the meaty richness. It's saucy, substantial, and exactly what you want when you're craving an old-school, Italian-American classic.
Between the generous portion, the full-bodied flavor, and the fact that I didn't miss "regular" pasta for a second, this might be one of the most convincing wins on Maggiano's gluten-free menu. It's hearty, comforting, and, best of all, completely satisfying without compromise.
5. The Finest fusilli Alfredo
Next up on the gluten-free menu was "The Finest fusilli Alfredo," a classic Alfredo pasta available two ways: topped with grilled chicken or plump pink shrimp. In the name of fairness, I opted to try both.
The texture of the gluten-free fusilli was still on point, with that satisfying al dente bite that didn't go limp under the richer Alfredo sauce. In fact, the sauce itself was the star. Made with a blend of Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, and roasted garlic, the Alfredo sauce had layers of flavor rather than the one-note, Italian queso-like version you're likely to find at most chain restaurants. The luscious (not gloopy) texture of the sauce and the firm ridges of the gluten-free fusilli worked together to deliver richness in every bite, made even more enticing by the subtle hint of rosemary that came courtesy of Maggiano's revamped recipe.
That being said, this dish still landed firmly on the heavier side and the presentation could've benefited from a fresh herb or sprinkle of fresh black pepper. While both my husband and I preferred the lemon acidity of the scampi version, this dish did "Alfredo" proud, thanks to the subtly layered flavors and delightful texture.
4. Our Famous Rigatoni D
An old-school staple from Maggiano's original menu, the "Rigatoni D" just had to make an appearance among the brand's new gluten-free offerings. Despite the name, this one is still made with the gluten-free fusilli pasta — though maybe one day, it'll be able to recreate the original with a gluten-free, rigatoni-shaped noodle. For now, though, this one will do just fine.
The first bite was pure comfort. The dish has all the cozy depth of French onion soup in pasta form: roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, and tender strips of herb-roasted chicken tangled in a rich marsala cream sauce. The gluten-free fusilli holds its own beautifully here. It's slightly creamier in texture than in the toothsome dishes I'd tried earlier, and is almost reminiscent of risotto. That silkiness makes the whole thing feel cohesive, each twist of pasta catching just the right amount of sauce.
The chicken stays moist, the sauce is savory and a touch sweet, and the overall effect is deeply satisfying. It's rich, but not heavy, almost like a hug in a bowl — not to wax poetic, but I did actually say this to our server. If Maggiano's goal was to recreate a beloved classic without sacrificing texture or flavor, this one nails it. Regardless of the pasta shape, gluten-free Rigatoni "D" is comfort food done right.
3. 8-ounce center-cut filet mignon
Maggiano's 8-oz center-cut filet mignon was a standout, and easily one of the best steaks I've had at a chain restaurant. The filet arrived with a beautifully seared crust that gave way to incredibly tender, juicy meat, with each bite melting almost effortlessly. The demi-glace was a perfect complement, rich and savory with a pronounced garlic flavor that elevated the dish without overpowering the steak itself.
The sides held their own as well. The garlic mashed potatoes were warm, buttery, and whipped until they had a smooth yet textured consistency. They were comforting and well-seasoned — exactly what you want alongside a hearty cut of beef. The grilled asparagus added a touch of freshness, crispness, and slight smokiness, though I would have liked a bit more seasoning to make it pop.
Altogether, the plate felt thoughtfully composed, balancing richness and texture in a way that doesn't always happen at chain restaurants. For anyone exploring Maggiano's gluten-free menu, this filet mignon is worth ordering. It's indulgent but refined, familiar yet elevated, and a reminder that sometimes, classic steak and potatoes done right is exactly what you're craving.
2. Maggiano's salad
I'll admit that I was a bit skeptical of Maggiano's eponymous salad when it first hit the table. The ingredient list read like a pared-down Cobb salad (one of my least favorite café creations), and the mention of blue cheese had me anticipating the worst. I'll also admit that I was dead wrong.
It didn't look quite as impressive as the Italian chopped salad, but that's just proof that looks can be deceiving. From the first bite, the Maggiano's salad earned its spot as my favorite of the gluten-free bunch. As with the other salads, the romaine lettuce was super fresh and crisp, while shards of smoky bacon, creamy avocado, punchy red onion, and surprisingly mild blue cheese delivered a beautifully balanced flavor party that I wasn't expecting. The bacon and blue cheese play wonderfully together, adding notes of salt, tang, and well-mitigated indulgence.
The house dressing is on the lighter side with a subtle sweetness that ties the flavors together rather than competing with them. And unlike many Italian restaurant gluten-free salads that can feel incomplete, this one doesn't suffer from a lack of croutons. Instead, the mix of flavors and textures makes it feel whole on its own. I would gladly order this one in an entrée size if it were an option.
1. Shrimp scampi
Maggiano's gluten-free classic shrimp scampi sets the bar high. The dish arrived piping hot, piled high with glossy pasta crowned with plump, pink shrimp and a perfectly charred lemon half begging to be squeezed.
The first forkful was the moment of truth. The gluten-free pasta held together well: No mush, no grit, just a satisfying al dente chew and that pleasant, toothsome bite gluten-free noodles so rarely achieve. The scampi sauce was bright and balanced, laced with lemony acidity and just a hint of sweetness that cut through the buttery richness. Each shrimp was tender and well-seasoned, soaking up just enough of the sauce to feel decadent without being heavy.
The biggest shock came from my gluten-eating husband, who is a notoriously picky food snob. His verdict? "I'd want to try the regular version to compare, but I would come here and order the gluten-free version because it's just so good." So don't just take my word for it — even the gluten-gluttonous will enjoy this dish for its textural and flavorful balance.
Methodology
I approached Maggiano's new gluten-free menu with my unique perspective as a food writer who regularly avoids gluten and has tried both great gluten-free dishes and ones that have fallen short. I also brought my gluten-eating husband to get a second perspective.
Each dish was evaluated on four main points. First, texture and flavor — did it taste good and feel right in the mouth, especially for pasta or sauced items? Second, gluten-free authenticity — could we tell it was gluten-free, or did it feel like the real thing? Third, completeness — did the dish feel satisfying on its own without missing elements like croutons or breading? And finally, missing elements — did its gluten-free preparation affect the overall experience?
All dishes were tasted hot and in the order they might appear in a meal — meaning salads, pastas, entrées, and dessert. I took note of the taste, texture, and balance, and the rankings were based on my experience, my husband's feedback, and how well each dish delivered a complete, enjoyable gluten-free bite.