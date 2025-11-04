Every Item From Maggiano's New Gluten-Free Menu, Ranked

There are few sights more comforting than a steaming bowl of pasta. But for those avoiding gluten — whether due to Celiac disease, sensitivity, or some other reason — the experience is often disappointing. As a food writer who generally avoids gluten (and who has family members who can't touch it), I've endured my fair share of gummy noodles. So when Maggiano's Little Italy announced a complete revamp of its gluten-free menu, I was intrigued, and, admittedly, a little skeptical.

For years, Maggiano's relied on a corn-based penne that often went mushy before it hit the table. The new version, described by the chef at my local Atlanta location as a "night and day difference," uses a blend of potato starch and rice flour in a fun fusilli shape designed to hold sauce. The pasta is made and dried at Maggiano's headquarters, then shipped to each restaurant for consistency. Even the sauces got an upgrade, now featuring a corn starch slurry to keep things allergen-friendly. Recipes like the Alfredo and Caesar were also refreshed — the former with a hint of rosemary, the latter with extra anchovy for punch.

The revamped menu spotlights fan favorites from salads and classic pastas to seafood and steak entrées. There's still no gluten-free bread (yet), but this update feels like a genuine step toward inclusivity. So, with cautious optimism — and my gluten-eating husband as backup — I set out to try and rank every dish on Maggiano's new gluten-free menu based on its texture and flavor.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.