15 Delicious Ways To Use Calabrian Chiles
Calabrian chiles, the fiery, rare, flavorful gems of Southern Italy, are prized for their striking red color, small conical shape, and moderate heat — typically scoring between 25,000 and 40,000 heat units on the Scoville scale. Beyond their heat, they've got some unique fruity, smoky, and slightly salty undertones, making them an indispensable ingredient for adding depth to dishes. While these chiles are predominantly grown in Calabria, Italy, their beloved appeal has made them spread globally, and they are now cultivated in select regions with similar climates. You can find them in specialty stores, Italian markets, and online retailers, available in whole dried pods, crushed flakes, or as a paste.
In the States, however, it's much more common to find them in their paste form, preserved in oil, looking quite similar to other chile pastes like sambal oelek. This form of Calabrian chiles is also the easiest to incorporate into a variety of applications and recipes, and consequently, their use will be the focal point of this article. Calabrian chiles' versatility, though, knows no bounds, whether you're sprinkling crushed chiles onto pizzas, stirring paste into sauces, or using whole chiles for slow-cooked dishes. This guide explores creative ways to make the most of each form, unlocking the full potential of Calabrian chiles in your kitchen.
Stir Calabrian chiles into pasta sauces
Pasta and Calabrian chiles are a match made in culinary heaven. A spoonful of these chiles stirred into marinara, vodka sauce, or a rich Bolognese adds just the right amount of heat to balance the acidity of tomatoes and the earthiness of herbs. The chiles' fruity undertones deepen the sauce's flavor, making it more complex and irresistible.
For marinara, saute garlic and onions in olive oil, then stir in Calabrian chile paste before adding tomatoes. This step infuses the sauce with a subtle, lingering heat. In a vodka sauce, the creaminess mellows the chiles' spice, creating a luscious, well-rounded bite. Want to take your Bolognese to the next level? Add crushed Calabrian chiles with your meat and let them simmer, releasing their layered flavor into every layer of the sauce. Even the simplest sauces like aglio e olio can benefit from a little hit of Calabrian chiles.
Pro tip: Use the chile paste sparingly at first — it's potent! You can always add more if you want extra heat. Pair your spicy sauce with hearty kinds of pasta like rigatoni or pappardelle to stand up to the bold flavors.
Make a spicy aioli
Calabrian chiles are a game-changer when it comes to aioli. Their heat and smokiness bring new life to this creamy condiment, making it perfect for sandwiches, burgers, or as a dip for fries. Plus, it's incredibly easy to make and infinitely customizable.
Start with a base of good-quality mayonnaise and blend in a spoonful of Calabrian chile paste, along with a squeeze of lemon juice and a clove of minced garlic. For a smoother consistency, use a blender or food processor. The result is a fiery, tangy aioli with layers of smoky complexity, pairing especially well with crispy, golden fries, grilled chicken sandwiches, or even as a dipping sauce for roasted vegetables.
Pro tip: Adjust the spice level by adding more or less chile paste to suit your taste. For a twist, mix in a pinch of smoked paprika or a drizzle of honey for sweetness — maybe even pair it with some crispy air fryer mushrooms.
Add heat to pizza
If you're a fan of spicy pizza, Calabrian chiles are your new best friend. Their vibrant flavor and moderate heat make them a natural pairing with classic pizza toppings like pepperoni, sausage, or fresh mozzarella. Whether you dollop the chile paste onto the dough before baking or swirl it into olive oil for a post-bake drizzle, these chiles bring a dynamic kick to your pie.
For a pre-bake boost, spread small amounts of chile paste over the sauce, ensuring even distribution without overwhelming the other flavors. To incorporate it after baking, mix the paste with olive oil and brush it onto the crust or drizzle it over the toppings for a smoky, spicy finish. Calabrian chiles shine on Margherita pizzas, where their heat balances the sweetness of fresh tomatoes and basil. They're equally delightful on white pizzas, adding a punch of flavor to creamy ricotta or béchamel bases.
Pro tip: Pair this spicy addition with a drizzle of honey or balsamic glaze for a sweet-and-spicy flavor contrast that will have everyone asking for seconds.
Spice up soups and stews
Soups and stews are all about building layers of flavor, and Calabrian chiles are an effortless way to add depth and warmth. A small spoonful of chile paste stirred into broths, lentil soups, or hearty stews can completely transform the dish. Whole Calabrian chiles shine in slow-cooked recipes, infusing the liquid with their rich, nuanced heat.
For broths, add whole chiles early in the cooking process, allowing their flavors to permeate the liquid. In a lentil or bean soup, stir crushed chiles into the aromatics — like onions, garlic, and celery — before adding the stock. This step ensures the chiles' flavors are evenly distributed throughout the dish. For hearty stews, mix the chile paste directly into the sauce or braising liquid, letting it simmer and meld with the other ingredients.
Pro tip: If you want just a hint of spice, swirl a small amount of chile paste into individual bowls before serving. Top with fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro for brightness, and pair with crusty bread to soak up every last drop.
Toss with roasted vegetables
Roasted vegetables are a staple side dish, but they can feel a little predictable at times. Enter Calabrian chiles, which bring fruity heat and bold flavor to the mix. Tossing your veggies with a blend of chile paste, olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice before roasting elevates them to star status.
This technique works particularly well with hearty vegetables like cauliflower, carrots, Brussels sprouts, or sweet potatoes. The chiles' heat caramelizes beautifully during roasting, creating crispy, slightly charred edges that are impossible to resist. For a more textured heat, sprinkle crushed Calabrian chiles over the vegetables just before serving.
Pro tip: Mix the chile paste into a marinade with olive oil and a touch of honey or maple syrup to complement the natural sugars in the vegetables. Serve these elevated roasted veggies as a side dish, toss them into grain bowls, or even use them as a topping for pizzas and flatbreads.
Whisk into salad dressings
Salads are often overlooked as a vehicle for bold flavors, but a spicy vinaigrette made with Calabrian chiles can change that. Adding a spoonful of chile paste to a citrus-based dressing or a classic vinaigrette creates a zesty, spicy twist that turns any salad into a standout dish.
To make a simple yet flavorful dressing, whisk together olive oil, fresh lemon or orange juice, a small amount of Calabrian chile paste, honey, and Dijon mustard. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and adjust the balance of sweetness and spice as needed. This dressing pairs particularly well with sturdy greens like kale or arugula, as the chiles' heat balances the slightly bitter flavors. For an extra layer of flavor, mix in chopped fresh herbs like parsley or dill or sprinkle in some grated Parmesan. This chile-infused vinaigrette also works wonders on grain salads, roasted vegetable platters, or as a marinade for grilled vegetables or seafood.
Pro tip: Make a double batch — you'll find yourself reaching for this versatile dressing again and again.
Use in sandwiches and paninis
Calabrian chiles are the ultimate secret weapon for sandwiches. Their smoky heat and bold flavor add depth and excitement to everything from simple paninis to gourmet deli creations. A layer of Calabrian chile paste spread on the bread before assembling your sandwich can elevate even the most basic ingredients into something extraordinary.
For Italian-style sandwiches, spread the chile paste on one slice of bread and top it with cured meats like prosciutto, mortadella, or salami. Add provolone or mozzarella, fresh arugula, and a drizzle of olive oil for a bold, balanced bite. The chiles' heat cuts through the richness of the meats and cheese, creating a perfect harmony of flavors.
If you're making a panini, the chile paste blends beautifully with melted cheese, creating pockets of spicy, gooey goodness. For a vegetarian option, layer the paste with grilled vegetables like zucchini, eggplant, and roasted red peppers.
Pro tip: For an extra kick, mix the chile paste with a bit of mayonnaise or softened butter before spreading it on the bread. This ensures even coverage and an extra creamy texture.
Elevate your eggs with Calabrian chiles
Breakfast is never boring when Calabrian chiles are involved. Whether you're making scrambled eggs, omelets, or frittatas, a spoonful of chile paste adds a spicy kick that wakes up your palate. The chiles' smokiness pairs beautifully with creamy eggs, creating a dish that's bold yet balanced.
For scrambled eggs, whisk the chile paste directly into the eggs before cooking for even distribution. In an omelet, fold the paste into the filling alongside cheese, sauteed vegetables, or cooked sausage. If you're making a frittata, mix the chiles into the egg mixture before pouring it over your chosen ingredients. For an easy yet impressive twist, drizzle a little chile paste over poached or fried eggs for a fiery finish.
Pro tip: Pair your chile-spiked eggs with toasted bread spread with ricotta or avocado for a complete, flavorful breakfast. Or, serve them alongside crispy potatoes tossed with herbs for a hearty brunch.
Blend into compound butter
Compound butter is one of those culinary tricks that feels fancy but is deceptively easy to make — and Calabrian chiles take it to a whole new level. By mashing softened butter with chile paste, you create a spread that's smoky, spicy, and incredibly versatile.
Start with room-temperature butter and mix in a spoonful of Calabrian chile paste. For added depth, consider incorporating minced garlic, lemon zest, or fresh herbs like parsley or chives. Once combined, roll the butter into a log using parchment paper and refrigerate until firm.
This chile butter is a game-changer for grilled steaks, seafood, or roasted vegetables. A pat of it melting over a hot steak creates an irresistible sauce; spreading it on corn on the cob before grilling adds a smoky, spicy layer of flavor.
Pro tip: Freeze the compound butter in small portions so you always have it on hand for quick flavor boosts.
Mix into ricotta or cream cheese
Calabrian chiles bring a fiery twist to creamy spreads like ricotta or cream cheese, creating a versatile topping that works for appetizers, breakfast, or snacks. The chiles' smoky heat balances the richness of the cheese, making it an ideal spread for crostini, bagels, or crackers.
To make a simple yet flavorful spread, stir a spoonful of Calabrian chile paste into ricotta or cream cheese until well combined. For extra depth, add a drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of sea salt, and a bit of lemon zest. This mixture is delicious on its own but can also be dressed up with fresh herbs like thyme or chives for added complexity.
Serve this spread on toasted baguette slices topped with roasted vegetables or cured meats for an elegant appetizer. It's also fantastic dolloped onto a warm bagel or smeared onto a sandwich for an unexpected kick.
Pro tip: Use this spread as a filling for stuffed pasta like ravioli or as a base layer in lasagna for a spicy twist.
Glaze grilled or roasted meats
When combined with sweeteners like honey or maple syrup, Calabrian chiles create a glaze that's both spicy and sweet — a winning combination for grilled or roasted meats. This glaze caramelizes beautifully during cooking, adding layers of smoky, sticky flavor to dishes like chicken thighs, pork chops, or ribs.
To make the glaze, whisk together Calabrian chile paste with honey, maple syrup, or agave nectar. Add a splash of soy sauce, lemon juice, or balsamic vinegar for balance, and brush it onto the meat during the final stages of cooking. The sugars will caramelize, creating a glossy finish that's packed with flavor. This glaze is perfect for summer barbecues or cozy oven roasts.
Pro tip: Reserve a bit of the glaze to serve as a dipping sauce on the side — it's an easy way to amplify the flavor without overcoating the meat.
Enhance marinades
Marinades are all about infusing flavor, and Calabrian chiles are a powerhouse ingredient for building complexity. Their heat and smokiness work beautifully with meats, seafood, and even tofu, making them an excellent addition to any marinade recipe.
Start by mixing Calabrian chile paste with olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and your choice of herbs like rosemary or thyme. For added umami, include a splash of soy sauce or fish sauce. This marinade works well for chicken thighs, shrimp, or even steak tips, infusing the ingredients with bold, spicy flavor. Let your protein marinate for at least an hour (or overnight for tougher cuts) to allow the flavors to penetrate deeply. When cooked, the chiles' heat mellows slightly, leaving a smoky, aromatic layer that complements the dish beautifully.
Pro tip: Use the leftover marinade as a basting sauce during cooking for even more flavor.
Add a twist to cocktails
Calabrian chiles bring a smoky, spicy depth to cocktails, turning classics like bloody marys and margaritas into bold, unforgettable sips. Their unique flavor elevates drinks with complexity, making them stand out in any mixologist's repertoire.
For a smoky bloody mary, mix a teaspoon of chile paste into your tomato juice base alongside traditional seasonings. Garnish with celery, olives, or even a pickled pepper for an extra punch. In margaritas, shake tequila, lime juice, and a touch of agave with a small amount of chile paste for a fiery twist.
Pro tip: Rim your glass with a mix of sea salt and finely crushed Calabrian chiles. The crushed flakes provide a textured, vibrant heat that complements the cocktail's flavors. While chile powder could work, the crushed form adds a more robust bite and a visual appeal that elevates presentation. Experiment with chile-infused syrups for drinks like an extra-smoky mezcal negroni or daiquiris to push your creations even further.
Incorporate Calabrian chiles into desserts
Calabrian chiles may seem unexpected in desserts, but their smoky, fruity heat pairs beautifully with rich, chocolatey flavors. A small amount can bring warmth and complexity to treats like brownies, truffles, or mousse, surprising your palate in the best way.
To incorporate the chiles, mix a small amount of chile paste into melted chocolate before folding it into your batter or mousse. For truffles, blend the chiles directly into the ganache, adding just enough for a subtle kick. The heat from the chiles balances the sweetness of the chocolate, creating a dessert that's layered and intriguing.
Pro tip: Pair your chile-infused desserts with complementary flavors like orange zest or sea salt for an added dimension. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a drizzle of caramel to create a perfect harmony of hot and cold, sweet and smoky.
Make a spicy jam
Calabrian chiles shine in sweet-and-spicy jams that pair beautifully with cheeses and charcuterie boards. Their heat balances the sweetness of the preserves, creating a versatile condiment that's perfect for both savory and sweet applications.
To make the jam, blend Calabrian chile paste with apricot, peach, or even fig preserves. Add a splash of vinegar for brightness and a pinch of salt to enhance the flavors. Simmer the mixture over low heat until it thickens slightly, then let it cool before serving. This jam pairs wonderfully with soft cheeses like brie or goat cheese and is equally delightful spread onto crusty bread.
Pro tip: Use it as a glaze for roasted meats or as a topping for burgers to add a sweet, spicy kick. Once you try it, this Calabrian chile jam will elevate any dish — including fish — with its bold, balanced flavor.