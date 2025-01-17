15 Delicious Ways To Use Calabrian Chiles

Calabrian chiles, the fiery, rare, flavorful gems of Southern Italy, are prized for their striking red color, small conical shape, and moderate heat — typically scoring between 25,000 and 40,000 heat units on the Scoville scale. Beyond their heat, they've got some unique fruity, smoky, and slightly salty undertones, making them an indispensable ingredient for adding depth to dishes. While these chiles are predominantly grown in Calabria, Italy, their beloved appeal has made them spread globally, and they are now cultivated in select regions with similar climates. You can find them in specialty stores, Italian markets, and online retailers, available in whole dried pods, crushed flakes, or as a paste.

Advertisement

In the States, however, it's much more common to find them in their paste form, preserved in oil, looking quite similar to other chile pastes like sambal oelek. This form of Calabrian chiles is also the easiest to incorporate into a variety of applications and recipes, and consequently, their use will be the focal point of this article. Calabrian chiles' versatility, though, knows no bounds, whether you're sprinkling crushed chiles onto pizzas, stirring paste into sauces, or using whole chiles for slow-cooked dishes. This guide explores creative ways to make the most of each form, unlocking the full potential of Calabrian chiles in your kitchen.