Put A Spicy Spin On Spaghetti Aglio E Olio With Calabrian Chiles

As a simple Italian pasta dish made with a handful of ingredients, spaghetti aglio e olio holds a cherished spot in Neapolitan cuisine. It's often served with little or no embellishment, allowing the quality of each component to shine on its own accord. The name itself says about all you need to know: classic spaghetti noodles form the base, joined by aglio e olio, which means "garlic and oil." Those are the core requirements for this easy-to-make dinner staple, and plenty of folks like to keep it that way.

However, even those devoted to authentic three-ingredient interpretations of spaghetti aglio e olio might like to spice things up occasionally. Some chefs do that with Parmesan cheese, black pepper, or crushed chili flakes, which changes the composition slightly or considerably, depending on the number of toss-ins. Then there's another approach: Keep the core ingredients of spaghetti, garlic, and olive oil for the dish, but add a spicy spin with a topping. That's exactly what takes place in a Tasting Table recipe featuring Calabrian chili peppers and breadcrumbs.

Make no mistake: Spaghetti aglio e olio gets a makeover with Calabrian peppers, even as a topping rather than an essential ingredient. With a Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) rating of 25,000 to 40,000, they're many times hotter than jalapeño peppers and only slightly milder than cayenne peppers. But the heat level of Calabrian peppers isn't the primary transformer — it's the deeply nuanced spicy flavors tucked within those bright red skins.