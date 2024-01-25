Add Pepper Jam For A Sweeter Heat In Your Fish Glaze
If a flavor test of your fish glaze comes back tasting like you might have overdone it, good. Glazes are used sparingly as a thin final coating on your flavorful fish filet, and as such, only a strong, punchy glaze will get the job done and not get lost in the proverbial sauce. That's why, today, we're deep-diving into how to rev up your fish glaze's flavor with punchy pepper jam. This single ingredient instantly brings balancing sweet-heat to complement and mellow out gamier fish, and simultaneously add bold flavor to milder fish that could benefit from a little intrigue.
To whip up a quick, impactful pepper jam glaze, combine your ingredients in a small saucepan and heat until just boiling, then brush it over your fish filets right before you plan to cook them. As a general rule, glaze goes on during the final few minutes of your fish's cook time so that flavorful coating doesn't get cooked off and lost. If you're working with frozen fish filets, thaw them before glazing.
To complete the meal, serve your fish with an understated side dish that'll let the pepper jam shine. Rice pilaf, roasted asparagus, garlic steamed cauliflower, new potatoes, or a simple Caesar salad would all fit the bill. Pair milder fish with a glass of Chenin Blanc or Albariño, and stronger fish with Pinot Grigio or Chardonnay.
Under the sea and over foodies' expectations
You could keep it simple with pepper jam, honey, and garlic brushed over tilapia. The mild, understated fish would allow the flavorful glaze to shine. If you like it a little funkier, brush a fittingly fun glaze of pepper jam, Dijon mustard, rice vinegar, and grated ginger over sea bass or Branzino.
Whip up a Jacques Pépin-inspired miso fish glaze with pepper jam, red miso paste, hot chili garlic sauce, mirin, and soy sauce. This umami elixir would be delicious brushed over roasted black cod or broiled red snapper. Or, add a dollop of pepper jam to this Bourbon Salmon Glaze to elevate your next filet with some smoky-sweet heat. This ambrosial combination would also make a great dipping sauce for mild, nutty, fried catfish fingers.
For extra sweetness and tang, this Pomegranate Glazed Salmon would benefit from the sweet dimensionality of pepper jam. Round out the profile with a fresh element like mint leaves and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes for a finishing kick. This bright, complex glaze would be especially complementary to a gamier fish like wild trout or mackerel. You could also make a no-fuss fancy-pants dinner by stirring some pepper jam into this Sesame-Miso Glaze recipe and brushing it over a baked tuna steak or blackened halibut, garnished with black and white sesame seeds, red cabbage slaw, and green onions sliced on the diagonal to serve.