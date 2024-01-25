Add Pepper Jam For A Sweeter Heat In Your Fish Glaze

If a flavor test of your fish glaze comes back tasting like you might have overdone it, good. Glazes are used sparingly as a thin final coating on your flavorful fish filet, and as such, only a strong, punchy glaze will get the job done and not get lost in the proverbial sauce. That's why, today, we're deep-diving into how to rev up your fish glaze's flavor with punchy pepper jam. This single ingredient instantly brings balancing sweet-heat to complement and mellow out gamier fish, and simultaneously add bold flavor to milder fish that could benefit from a little intrigue.

To whip up a quick, impactful pepper jam glaze, combine your ingredients in a small saucepan and heat until just boiling, then brush it over your fish filets right before you plan to cook them. As a general rule, glaze goes on during the final few minutes of your fish's cook time so that flavorful coating doesn't get cooked off and lost. If you're working with frozen fish filets, thaw them before glazing.

To complete the meal, serve your fish with an understated side dish that'll let the pepper jam shine. Rice pilaf, roasted asparagus, garlic steamed cauliflower, new potatoes, or a simple Caesar salad would all fit the bill. Pair milder fish with a glass of Chenin Blanc or Albariño, and stronger fish with Pinot Grigio or Chardonnay.