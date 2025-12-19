Easy Flaky Cinnamon Biscuits Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many a beautiful culinary creation has come out of the Southern U.S., though perhaps no Southern delicacy graces tables more frequently than the humble and wonderfully versatile biscuit. Not to be confused with British biscuits (which are always sweet and perfect for dunking in a cup of tea) or scones, Southern biscuits make the ideal accompaniment for just about any meal, and can be enjoyed either sweet or savory.

These easy flaky cinnamon biscuits, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, are simple to make and even easier to eat afterwards. With just a little elbow grease, the help of a food processor, a bit of folding, and a biscuit cutter, you will be rewarded with your own batch of wonderfully soft and perfectly risen flaky cinnamon biscuits. This recipe also boasts an equally easy-to-make cream cheese glaze, which pairs perfectly with the tender spiced biscuits, adding just enough sweetness to keep you coming back for another bite (and then another).