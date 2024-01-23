13 Tips You Need When Making Glazes For Baked Goods

When it comes to baking there is rarely anything as simple and forgiving as making a glaze. You don't need to figure out any chemistry like you do in other baking recipes, it's usually just powdered sugar and a liquid of your choice. For anyone who loves to bake or is just learning the basics of baking, mastering a glaze is a useful tool to have in your repertoire. Plus it's the gift that keeps on giving because you can use it to decorate all kinds of baked goods, from cookies, cakes, muffins, and cupcakes, to doughnuts, and more. It's a deceptively simple process with an impressive result. For those who don't know what it takes to make that thick, sweet, glossy glaze, it's always a revelation when you find out how easy it is.

Once you know the basics, you can begin to play around with it and figure out different types, like how to glaze cookies with a glass glaze, versus a thicker frosting-type glaze. There are also different ways to glaze cakes, whether you want a drizzle effect, or a full-on, shiny mirror glaze. When it comes to a simple powdered sugar glaze, there are little ways it can go wrong if you don't add enough liquid or too much, or don't work it before it sets. There are a few things to keep in mind, to ensure a perfectly set and beautiful glaze. Here are some tips for making a foolproof glaze for baked goods.