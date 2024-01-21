The Real Difference Between Biscuits And Scones

Biscuits and scones, both beloved baked goods, share some similarities but also have distinct differences. However, unless you are an avid baker, you might not be able to readily spot the distinctions between the two. Let's take a closer look at what sets each apart.

Biscuits, the fluffy Southern staple, are typically made from a simple mixture of dry and wet ingredients. They are known for their flaky, tender interior and golden, slightly crispy exterior. Biscuits are often savory, served with butter, gravy, or alongside hearty meals, making them a staple of Southern comfort food.

On the other hand, scones are a bit more elaborate, with a similar foundation of wet and dry ingredients often with the addition of sugar. Scones have a sweeter, denser texture compared to biscuits and can be flavored with ingredients like dried fruits, chocolate chips, or herbs. They are frequently sweetened with sugar and sometimes feature glazes or drizzles. Scones are a classic component of English afternoon tea, accompanied by clotted cream and jam. While both biscuits and scones are delicious baked treats, their distinct ingredients and purposes set them apart. Let's explore the key differences between the two.