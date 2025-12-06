10 Kitchen Brands Your Grandma Loved That Are Still Worth Buying Today

You know that classic saying, "An oldie, but a goodie"? We've found that some of our favorite kitchen appliances have come from yard sales and second-hand shops. We wouldn't always say that "they don't make them like they used to"; for instance, we're grateful that technology has advanced to grant us higher-powered motors that fuel our food processors and blenders. Nevertheless, there's no denying that some of the kitchen brands your grandma loved are still worth buying today.

In this article, we'll introduce you to several tried-and-true brands that, despite evolving over the years, serve folks well in the kitchen even today. Several products from these brands have recommendations from the likes of Julia Child and James Beard, too, so you can trust that they will get the job done. Odds are, you already have one or two of these brands in your kitchen drawers, and if not, we suggest looking through that box of hand-me-downs from your grandma to see if you can rustle up any old pastry decorating tools or cast iron pans. And if nothing else, you can expand your kitchen inventory with a few high-quality purchases; these brands offer products at a variety of price points to suit every customer.