Why Lodge Cast Iron Wasn't Originally Sold Pre-Seasoned

An essential rule when working with cast-iron cookware is seasoning every new piece of equipment. The process involves coating its interior with oil that has a high smoke point, then heating it to form a protective layer against rust. This helps the material become non-stick and avoid imparting a metallic taste and color to food. Seasoning is also crucial for longevity. For convenience, and because seasoning can be intimidating to first-time users, many manufacturers now sell pre-seasoned cast-iron products. But while the cast-iron cookware industry in the U.S. has been around since the late 19th century, it might be surprising to learn that the American legacy brand Lodge Manufacturing, established in 1896, only began selling pre-seasoned products in 2002.

"Everyone that owned cast iron had their own way of seasoning it," CEO and President Henry Lodge explained on the company's website in 2017. Since cooking with fat makes cast-iron pans more non-stick over time, some people would put their new cookware to use right away, cooking food slowly over low heat and with more than the usual amount of oil. In the past, people had more time to dedicate to slow-and-low cooking to season cast-iron cookware themselves. For the benefit of those who had never used — much less seasoned — cast-iron pans before, the products came with instructions on their labels, and the brand still has a seasoning guide on its website.