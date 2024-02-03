How And When To Season Your Dutch Oven

A Dutch oven can be an extremely useful piece of equipment to have in your kitchen. These pots are sturdy and versatile and can be used for everything from browning meats or cooking stews, to baking bread and roasting chicken. Crafted from cast iron, Dutch ovens also offer all of the benefits that a cast iron pan does, such as good heat retention and durability. But, if you have invested, or plan on investing, in a Dutch oven, it is important to take good care of it so that it can last you a lifetime. One part of that care is seasoning.

Cast iron cooking equipment usually requires seasoning, which means coating the inside in a thin layer of oil that is heated to create a nonstick surface. This process, called polymerization, prevents food from sticking, as well as forming a protective barrier that will keep the pan from rusting. For best results, season your cast iron Dutch oven straight after purchase. Even if it was pre-seasoned, it is better to have extra seasoning than not having enough. Doing so is not as intimidating as you would think. Simply wash and dry the Dutch oven, cover it with a thin layer of vegetable oil, and bake for one hour at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. From there on out, you should season your cast iron two to three times a year to maintain the coating.