9 Vintage Electric Kitchen Gadgets That Are Worth A Lot Of Money Today

Kitchen gadgets are much like other kinds of tech: Every year new products launch at trade shows, and every year most of them disappear without a trace (often for good reason!). A few become solidly successful, and a much smaller number become all-time classics that change the way we cook.

With the passage of decades, those all-time classics often become highly collectible. Some people value them just for their aesthetic qualities. Others collect vintage small appliances because their rarity, or their historical importance, means they can be treated as investments and eventually flipped for a profit. If you have the good fortune to live in a period home with a well-preserved vintage kitchen, you may want period-appropriate appliances to fill its shelves and countertop.

The best vintage kitchen items embody all of those characteristics. It's a well-worn truism that "they don't make 'em like they used to," and these older kitchen gadgets collectively represent the best in old-school innovation, manufacturing, and (often) industrial design. I've owned a few of them myself over the years, just because they're fun to own and use. Here are nine kinds of vintage electric kitchen gadgets that can be worth some meaningful coin, should you stumble across a good one.