You Haven't Seen Whimsy Until You've Seen A 1920s Toaster

The Art Deco era was lavish and dramatic, evoking a sense of regality in some homes and public spaces, and that wasn't limited to chaise lounges and wall sconces. During this time period, even kitchen gadgets deserved to be stunning. The Sweetheart toaster came at a time when properly dining at the table and hosting soirees was a weekly affair in many U.S. homes. Attractive appliances were more important than ever, as shoppers would happily reach for something they would confidently place in a visible spot over a robotic-looking device. Cooper Hewitt Museum refers to the toaster's "feminine appeal," complete with "earring-like handles, diamond-shaped body, and floral and arabesque decoration."

Without seeing it in action with a slice of bread, it could be hard to figure out what this contraption even is, given it resembles a piece of art more than a cooking gadget. Inventors hadn't quite figured out how to conceal the less-than-beautiful electrical component of toasters, but Landers Frary & Clark were clever when using the bread to hide the mechanics, only showcasing the toast and its intricate metal cage. While aesthetically pleasing, it's not as practical as the toasting options available today. The old saying may go, "If it ain't broke don't fix it," but the modern pop-up toaster doubles efficiency by heating all sides of the bread at once, with some models holding up to six slices at a time. As we now have toaster ovens, microwaves, and air fryers, the standard toaster may be set to become obsolete, however, it's simplicity, and the pleasure of toast (as well as the device's other handy uses), may allow it to keep a warm spot in our hearts for sometime longer.

