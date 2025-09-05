This Vintage Countertop Appliance Could Be Worth Money Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a chef, a home cook, or a baker, it's likely your kitchen is outfitted with multiple tools, gadgets, and appliances. Chances are that some of that cookware has been passed down from a previous generation or two. If you have a few items from Grandma that are hanging out on your kitchen countertop, you may be looking at vintage kitchen tools that could be worth a fortune today. One such vintage treasure is the stand mixer. KitchenAid stand mixers are arguably the cream of the crop, but there's a reason your grandmother probably had one: KitchenAid was the first consumer mixer made for the home kitchen.

The Hobart Manufacturing Company unveiled the first KitchenAid stand mixer in 1919 as an aid to domestic cooks and fashioned after the original 80-quart version that was invented for commercial use. The popularity of the stand mixer was immediate, and today you'd be hard-pressed to find a cook's kitchen without one. While there are other trusted names in stand mixers, KitchenAid is still one of the most sought-after brands. The new 5-quart mixers retail between $400-500, like this Artisan Series Tilt-Head mixer at Amazon, and as most cooks know, the money spent on these durable appliances is a great investment. If you've already got a vintage mixer you're looking to sell, or you're interested in finding a vintage KitchenAid mixer for use or as a collectible, there are a few things to look for on the machine that will determine its worth.