This Vintage Countertop Appliance Could Be Worth Money Today
Whether you're a chef, a home cook, or a baker, it's likely your kitchen is outfitted with multiple tools, gadgets, and appliances. Chances are that some of that cookware has been passed down from a previous generation or two. If you have a few items from Grandma that are hanging out on your kitchen countertop, you may be looking at vintage kitchen tools that could be worth a fortune today. One such vintage treasure is the stand mixer. KitchenAid stand mixers are arguably the cream of the crop, but there's a reason your grandmother probably had one: KitchenAid was the first consumer mixer made for the home kitchen.
The Hobart Manufacturing Company unveiled the first KitchenAid stand mixer in 1919 as an aid to domestic cooks and fashioned after the original 80-quart version that was invented for commercial use. The popularity of the stand mixer was immediate, and today you'd be hard-pressed to find a cook's kitchen without one. While there are other trusted names in stand mixers, KitchenAid is still one of the most sought-after brands. The new 5-quart mixers retail between $400-500, like this Artisan Series Tilt-Head mixer at Amazon, and as most cooks know, the money spent on these durable appliances is a great investment. If you've already got a vintage mixer you're looking to sell, or you're interested in finding a vintage KitchenAid mixer for use or as a collectible, there are a few things to look for on the machine that will determine its worth.
Look for vintage details on KitchenAid mixers
So how do you know if a KitchenAid stand mixer is actually vintage? It's possible to identify the year a mixer was made by locating the serial number at the base of the appliance (you'll also find the model number here) and using an online tool to find out the year the mixer was made. You can also call KitchenAid customer service and give them the serial number. In 1986, Hobart sold the KitchenAid mixer to Whirlpool. Anything pre-1986 is definitely vintage, and if you can find the Hobart name stamp on the mixer, the value increases. Other details to look for are model number, color, condition, and whether the mixer comes with its original KitchenAid attachments.
To appeal to home kitchens, Hobart rolled out mixers in multiple colors, and as the brand evolved, colors like island green, petal pink, and antique copper were all the rage. Certain model numbers will also fetch higher prices. If you've come across the very early model H mixer, you've hit the jackpot, but the K model was introduced in 1937 and is still popular to this day. Like anything else, the condition of the mixer will determine the cost. Whether you want to sell your existing mixer or design the retro kitchen of your dreams by purchasing one, a little research on eBay could bring you hundreds of dollars or yield a vintage treasure worth holding onto.