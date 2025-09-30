6 Best Gas Stove Brands, According To Reviews
Being in the market for a new gas stove can feel pretty overwhelming. There are so many questions to consider — how many burners to get, going for a double or single oven, and do I really need it to connect to my Wi-Fi? With so many options available, it helps to have a shortlist of brands to start with, to narrow down the options.
Whether you want an all-singing, all-dancing, professional-quality gas stove that will be used for hours every day, or a simple, reliable appliance that makes sure dinner is on the table on time, there is a brand out there for you. From smart-home gas stoves to self-cleaning ones, finding one with the features you need doesn't have to be a daunting task. We've scoured customer reviews and feedback from hands-on experts to find the best brands to consider for your next gas stove. Whether you are just browsing or ready to buy, these are the gas stove brands you should keep an eye on.
LG
If you're searching for a gas stove that will look sleek and stylish in your kitchen, but won't cost a fortune, LG has a wide range of appliances that fit the bill. Many of their models have smart features, including Wi-Fi connectivity and remote operation. One innovative feature on some models is LG InstaView, which allows you to see inside the oven without opening the door. Simply tap on the glass twice to activate the light inside and check on your food while keeping all that crucial heat inside. It may seem like a gimmick, but customers liked the feature, with one pointing out that it helps keep the oven clean when their hands are covered in food.
For those who hate kitchen cleaning (who doesn't?), many customers love the brand's EasyClean ovens and stovetops, which help keep the appliances sparkling. The stainless steel gas ranges are a popular choice, with customers commenting that the burners provide good heat distribution. The air fryer function of the oven is a welcome extra feature. Overall, reviewers feel that LG offers a great balance of value, convenience, and style when purchasing a gas stove, and the smart features will help make your kitchen life a little easier.
GE
When choosing a gas stove, if reliability is more important to you than lots of flashy smart features, a GE appliance should be on your list. While there are smart features available across the range, the brand focuses on function and performance over gimmicky additions.
The GE five burner air fryer range is one of the most highly rated models, and this appliance is clearly designed for practicality. In addition to a high-powered 18,000 BTU burner at the front for boiling foods quickly, and a more precise back burner for gentle cooking, the stove features a large oval burner in the center, with a compatible griddle pan available, too. Customers love this unique burner, with reviewers commenting that it has a wide range of uses.
Many of the larger models are a big hit, with the double oven version getting plenty of praise from customers. The appliance has a range of burners that provide even heat and precise control, as well as a reliable oven. Customers also love models such as the GE EasyWash Oven, which reduces the effort required for cleaning the oven, since the oven tray can be completely removed and even fits in many dishwashers. The wide range of models and functions makes GE a solid choice for a gas stove you can rely upon.
Whirlpool
For those who want a dependable gas stove on a tight budget, Whirlpool is the brand to try. The brand has been in business for more than a century and is known for good-value appliances that still have enough features to fit well into a modern home.
The Whirlpool 4-burner freestanding gas range is a highly-rate option that offers a powerful stovetop with cast-iron grates, and a reliable oven, for well under $1,000. Though it may not be Wi-Fi connected or have any fancy features, it is a versatile option that is ideal for those trying to save money. Whirlpool has a wide range of models to suit all budgets, and customers particularly love the 5-burner air fryer versions. Several reviewers comment on the accurate baking temperatures and easy-to-clean stovetops. Though the features on some Whirlpool stoves may not be as impressive as some of the more expensive brands, for the reasonable price, customers are satisfied that this stalwart brand still represents value for money.
Bosch
Bosch is a German company that has become known for its high-quality household appliances, and the gas stoves are in keeping with its reputation, too. Customers consistently gave good reviews across their range of stoves, with some highlighting it as the best range they have ever had, and there are plenty of models to suit most people's needs. The price for most Bosch gas stoves is at the higher end of the range, but you're getting a product with lots of features. Customers comment that the appliances feel sturdy and perform well.
The brand was also praised for the appliances being easy to clean; a crucial benefit for most home cooks. Features such as a continuous grate on the stovetop mean that you can slide a heavy pot across from one burner to another, making it easier to navigate cooking multiple items, and built-in oven warming drawers add a nice touch, too.
For the high price point, smart features are lacking, so if this is an important aspect for you, you may need to choose another brand. But if your main priorities are precision cooking and an appliance that will look sleek in your kitchen, there will likely be a Bosch model to keep you happy.
Frigidaire
Frigidaire is a mid-range brand that strikes a good balance between value and features on gas stoves. Advanced smart features are not present, but costumers appreciate the modern aesthetic and powerful performance.
The Frigidaire Gallery is a highly-rated gas stove, especially for those who love baking, thanks to its various oven settings like steam roast and sous-vide. One customer says of the Gallery that it "cooks like a dream." Customers also say the appliance is easy to clean, and that the air fryer is a great feature.
At the higher end of the range, Frigidaire sells an oven that is designed to cook stonebaked pizzas from the comfort of your kitchen. With temperatures that reach 750 degrees Fahrenheit, crispy bases are pretty much guaranteed in just a few minutes. Customers love this model, commenting that the oven is excellent overall, and the quality of pizza is very high. Whether you're looking for a good value gas stove with dependable performance or a higher end model, Frigidaire is a reliable brand that has plenty of options.
KitchenAid
If you are looking to splurge on a gas stove, KitchenAid is one of the top contenders. Known for its high-end appliances, the brand's ovens and gas stoves are popular with customers who take their cooking exploits seriously.
The 36-inch 6-burner model is a popular choice, but at $6,499, it is quite an investment. However, if baking perfection is what you are after, then this model will provide it, with its convection oven and six stovetop burners. One reviewer described the appliance as "the showpiece of our kitchen," and praised the variety of features.
At the more modest end of the price scale, KitchenAid's gas stoves still receive good ratings, with high performance burners and a modern look. If you are serious about home cooking, and in particular baking, then a gas stove from this brand may be worth spending a little more money on than most others.
Methodology
To help you find the best gas stoves, we took various reviews into account, starting with the accounts of experts and the recommendations of trustworthy publications, such as Good Housekeeping and The New York Times. Customer reviews of individual models were also examined, and only brands that had consistently good reviews across various models and multiple outlets were considered. All brands on the list have multiple appliances that score 4 out of 5 stars or higher from customer reviews, as of this writing.