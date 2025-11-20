15 Chain Restaurant Sides Everyone Secretly Loves More Than The Mains
It's Friday night, and you and your family or friends are debating the universal toughest question out there: where should we eat? After a wave of "I don't know" and "you choose", finally, someone takes initiative and claims they have a hankering for a certain favorite dish at a well-loved chain. 95% of the time, that dish is a main course like popcorn shrimp, Kung Pow chicken, or a T-bone steak. So, when that 10% "let's go for the sides" suggestion sneaks in, you know it has to be out of this world. But seriously, there are some chain restaurant sides that everyone secretly loves more than the mains, and it's about time you tried them.
Some of these chains' marketing teams are very aware that their famous side dish is a major draw to the establishment, and they aren't shy about playing up on it. Others are still trying to push their main courses, while people flock in for their underrated cole slaw or buttery mashed potatoes. As a chef, I've been lucky enough to try most of these mouthwatering sides, deeming them some of the best I've tried, but have also pulled from experiences by other Tasting Table team members, and the online community of loyal consumers. It's likely that you have tried at least some of these chain restaurant sides that everyone secretly loves, but if not, you need to speak up during the next "where do we eat?" debate and get yourself a serving... or two. Enjoy it with rotating main courses and never get sick of the same old go-to meal out again.
Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Although Red Lobster is famous for its popcorn shrimp, there's a side dish that has everyone drooling. Folks have been trying to copycat Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits since they were first served hot and steamy at the seafood chain. Many restaurants serve hot bread before a meal, but what makes Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits so desirable? It's a combination of spicing and texture. These little biscuits are ultra buttery and flaky. In addition, they are jam-packed with spices and herbs, turning the flavor profile up to 100. They're not a mellow way to ease into a meal, but instead a flavor bomb to ignite your taste buds. And this is a universal feeling among diners lucky enough to try them.
Strong flavors include cheddar cheese, buttermilk, onion powder, parsley, garlic powder, butter, and, of course, lots of salt. These Red Lobster biscuits have a spicy origin story, including the major influence of Texas Toast. Luckily for us, Red Lobster has an extra biscuit policy, leaving your table with one extra biscuit to fight over (or share).
Cracker Barrel Pinto Beans
Sometimes it's the simple things in life that bring us joy. A blooming flower on our walk to work, hearing the birds sing in the morning, or even finding a dollar on the sidewalk. In our fast-paced world, simplicity can be a well-needed relief from the norm. Cracker Barrel's Pinto Beans are just that. Who knew a simple side of beans could bring such happiness to its customers? But it's true.
They're famous for being extremely savory, as they are slow-cooked with country ham. The sweet richness comes from the deep onion flavor. The pinto beans taste like they've been cooked from dry, as they are firm and dense. The spices used feel simple, just like the side dish itself. Cracker Barrel pinto beans show that recipes don't need to be complicated and filled with endless ingredients if they are done right. Of Cracker Barrel's side dishes, the pinto beans are top-ranked and have gained quite a bit of recognition. So, really, it doesn't matter what you order, as long as you get a side of these good ol' homemade beans to go with it.
Waffle House Hash Browns
Although most restaurants are famous for their cuisine, Waffle House is often recognized for its hours. Most locations are open 24/7 365, which is typically unheard of in the culinary world, even for fast food chains. However, the business plan works, as the Waffle House draws in the late-night crowd and is reliably available when other establishments are closed. You can get decent waffles, eggs, bacon, and other breakfast items, but the true gem is the Waffle House hash browns (who else is singing The Bad Touch right now?).
But what makes these particular hash browns so crave-worthy, you may ask? Plenty of other breakfast chains serve potatoes, but the main focus at the Waffle House is surface area. The shredded potatoes are seasoned and spread out into a thin layer on the grill, ensuring that every little shred is crispy brown. The cooks are capitalizing on the best part of a hash brown: the crispy golden-brown edges. So, no matter the day or time, if you're craving golden brown crispy potatoes, look no further than the Waffle House, where you can order a plate of hash browns, perhaps with a side serving of waffles—no fine dining here, just grease, salt, and goodness.
Ruth's Chris Steak House Baked Potato
Steakhouses are well known for their potato side dishes. French fries, mashed potatoes, potato skins, and baked potatoes are among the most desirable sidekicks for a juicy steak. And there is plenty of debate out there about who makes the best fries or mashed potatoes, but have you ever wondered which chain restaurant has the best baked potato? It's not Texas Roadhouse, or even Longhorn Steakhouse, although they really know a thing or two about crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. No, it's Ruth's Chris Steak House.
In this case, size does matter. Ruth's Chris's loaded potato is large, heavy (a full pound), and makes an entrance. Enjoy it plain or loaded to the brim with classics like sour cream, chives, butter, and bacon. The inside is dense, delicate, and tender, while the skin is nice and crispy. Although we've listed it as a side everyone secretly loves more than the mains, you'll hardly be able to enjoy it alongside a steak, because it's just that big and filling. Be sure to wear your stretchy pants if you swing by Ruth's Chris Steak House for a hot loaded 'tater.
Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion
There are a few appetizers and sides at chain restaurants as famous as the Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse. It's, no joke, made with an entire onion, cut in a way that makes it splay out like a flower. It's then dipped in batter, deep fried, and seasoned to perfection. If you're a fan of onion rings, then finding and devouring this incredible creation needs to be a top priority in your life. Even the spicy, creamy dipping sauce is unmatched. Now, typically the Bloomin' Onion is served prior to your meal as an appetizer, but we would recommend ordering it in place of French fries as a side dish to your entree. Yes, you could share it with friends ... but why?
Not only is this side well-known, flavorful, and mouthwatering, but it's also a beautiful work of art. It truly looks like a flower-like blooming onion, and the zesty sauce is served right in the center. Each crevice is coated with a delicate batter, and you can order it as is, loaded, or on a burger. Sign up for Outback Steakhouse's rewards program to get a free Bloomin' Onion next time you visit one of its locations.
Cheddar's Broccoli and Cheese Casserole
When seeking comfort food, we often think of mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese. Perhaps your mother's homemade lasagna, or a bowl of piping hot tomato soup, is your go-to. Broccoli tends not to come up in the equation, but if done right, broccoli can absolutely be a comfort food. Especially when doused heavily with creamy cheese. It's a great way to feel good about getting in your green veggies, while also treating yourself to something decadent and delicious.
Folks are scrambling online to find dupe recipes, and getting pretty close with ingredients like broccoli, rice, cheese sauce, and Ritz crackers. However, nothing beats the Cheddar's recipe, which is ultra-creamy, flavorful, chewy, and buttery good. Although the Country Fried Steak is a popular Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen menu item, you can't leave without tacking on the ooey-gooey broccoli side dish that is having Americans rethink their fear of green vegetables.
Longhorn Steakhouse Sweet Potato with Cinnamon Butter
How does Longhorn Steakhouse get its sweet potatoes so darn tender, sweet, and creamy? The insides seem to fall apart, and the skin is so tender that don't-mind-if-I-do leave no trace behind. Many of us have tried baking and steaming sweet potatoes, but it's just not the same as whatever magic Longhorn Steakhouse is serving up. These bright orange pockets of fluffy goodness are legendary, but the flavor doesn't end there.
On top of these tender, silky vegetables lies one of the major reasons they are so desirable: The cinnamon sugar and butter. Although we typically enjoy our vegetables with savory ingredients, sweet potatoes can swing either way. It makes for a perfect side dish for your steak, because the sugars of the sweet potato and the added cinnamon sugar bring out the natural caramelization of the steak, while contrasting the strong umami flavors. The textures differ, creating a varied mouthfeel. And while Longhorn serves up some great steaks at a reasonable price, there are plenty of other restaurants that offer steak. These to-die-for sweet potatoes, however, are tough to come by. Luckily, you don't have to choose one or the other.
Boston Market Mashed Potatoes
Many chain restaurants serve mashed potatoes. Some are buttery good, others are herby and delicious, some are starchy or dry, and some are absolutely memorable. Boston Market really hits the nail on the head with their creamy, buttery, smooth mashed potatoes. In fact, Tasting Table has ranked Boston Market's mashed potatoes as the #1 best fast food mashed potatoes in the United States. So, what makes these taters so unbelievably memorable? Well, it's all about simplicity and texture.
The main ingredients include real potatoes, butter, and milk, and the texture is ultra creamy, providing a melt-in-your-mouth texture. They are ultra-dense and smooth, and can even be purchased frozen for home enjoyment if you're not located near one of the many chain restaurants. For a more enjoyable experience, order your Boston Market mashed potatoes with gravy, which is rich with umami and meaty flavors. Enjoy restaurant-quality mashed potatoes from the convenience of a drive-thru.
Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana
Soup or salad? When visiting Olive Garden, that question is actually pretty difficult. The salad is simple, yet quite flavorful and satisfying for a chain restaurant. It's a go-to option for most diners because there is something so delicious about that watery crunch, coupled with the tangy Italian dressing. However, once you try the Zuppa Toscana, likely, you'll likely never choose salad again.
The combination of brothy, creamy, chewy, dense, and leafy is absolute perfection. With ingredients like spicy Italian sausage, potatoes, tender kale, creamy savory broth, and herbs and spices, it's no wonder folks are lining up for this soup even though the chain is famous for its pasta dishes. In the world of Americanized Italian food, this rich and flavorful soup mixes authentic flavor with American salty richness. Next time you're out at Olive Garden, go for the best soup in the house, Zuppa Toscana. Seriously, who knew kale could taste this good?
Cheesecake Factory Korean Fried Cauliflower
The Cheesecake Factory is famous for two things: its never-ending menu, and the wide selection of cheesecake. There are countless appetizers, sides, entrees, and desserts to choose from, so if one side is consistently standing out, you just know it must be epic. Time and time again, the Korean Fried Cauliflower stands out. So, what makes it so remarkable, you might ask? And why is a Korean dish so popular at this American chain famous for cheesecake?
Well, it's all about flavor and crunch. Cauliflower made a bit of a comeback in the late 2010s, and we were glad it did. It's famous for its versatility, but more than that, its texture is meaty, tender, and peel-apart delicious when cooked right. The Cheesecake Factory batter fries their cauliflower and coats it with a sweet and spicy sauce, and then tops it with green onion and sesame seeds. The powerful sauce, coupled with the deep-fried breading, is a solid explanation for its popularity, but you'll just have to try it for yourself.
TGI Friday's Loaded Potato Skins
Whoever invented loaded potato skins deserves recognition. But, unfortunately, its history is a bit murky. TGI Friday's believes they were the first to invent potato skins, but the debate is still up in the air. Either way, the restaurant sure knows its way around a potato skin, arguably more than any other menu item.
They start with hollowed-out potato skins and load them up with cheddar cheese and applewood-smoked bacon. This combination alone is a recipe for success. Next, the fresh ingredients. Sour cream and chives introduce a tangy, fresh duo, a contrast in temperature, and texture to the cheesy, balcony skins. Simple, straightforward, yet oh-so delicious. At the end of the day, who really cares who made them first if you can get them from TGI Friday's tasting like they do? Upgrade your side of fries to these tater skins, and you'll have very few regrets and a satisfied and full stomach. You can also get these in the freezer aisle of select grocery stores and enjoy them at home.
Bonefish Grill's Bang Bang Shrimp
Amongst seafood chains, many people agree that fried shrimp is a fan favorite on the menu. There's just something about the springy seafood center coated in buttery, crispy breading that is irresistibly mouthwatering. However, there's something that Bonefish Grill does that makes their fried shrimp superior, and that's coating it in bang bang sauce.
This sauce is a sweet and spicy sauce, made creamy by the base of mayonnaise. The heat is mild and balanced with a sweet chili sauce, which brings it all together. Although the restaurant is famous for other sides like the mashed potatoes and signature seafood entrees, the best and most flavorful dish on the menu is by far the Bang Bang shrimp. It's classically served as an appetizer, but many folks order it as a side dish because they just can't get enough. Time and time again, it's ranked the best menu item at Bonefish Grill, so even if it clashes with the mild and delicate fish you ordered, we recommend sneaking in some Bang Bang Shrimp as well.
Legal Seafood's New England Clam Chowder
There is a major distinction between New England clam chowder and Manhattan clam chowder. Folks are taking sides, standing their ground, and claiming that one or the other is the only acceptable way to enjoy clams in soup. Well, Legal Seafood has taken sides, and they are rolling with New England style, which is ultra-thick and creamy, and omits the use of tomatoes.
This side is so good that it's been served at Presidential inaugurations for decades. And for good reason. Top ingredients include cream, fish stock, butter, clam meat, onions, potatoes, and plenty of seasonings. It does include salt pork, so it's not pescatarian or Kosher. However, each of the flavors and textures works together to provide a truly mouthwatering experience. The tender potatoes mixed with the chewy clams offer variety, and the cream sauce holds it all together. Grab a cup of Legal Seafood's New England Clam Chowder as a side, or start with it as an appetizer during your next visit.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
Well, it is in the name. Five Guys is famous for its snacking peanuts, ultra-thin stacked patties, and, of course, its consistently mouthwatering French fries. The first thing you see when you enter a Five Guys establishment is a stack of potatoes, sitting by the door, ready to be cut. Instead of using frozen fries, Five Guys cranks their fries out fresh, hand-cutting them on site. They even rinse them to ensure that the starch doesn't burn before the inside is soft. And then the two-step cooking process begins. They are deep-fried in peanut oil, cooled, and then fried again for that consistently extra crispy outside and light, fluffy inside.
But the fun doesn't end there. The real reason Five Guys fries taste so good is the sourcing of the potatoes themselves. Any old potato won't do, and that's why Five Guys potatoes come from Idaho, no matter the restaurant's location. These fresh fries have a darker brown exterior, a soft interior, and are ultra starchy. And yes, the burgers are to die for, but once you've tried Five Guys' french fries, you'll never settle for anything less again.
Methodology
As a Recipe Designer and Chef for 6 years, I enjoy fine dining, but can also appreciate a good old side dish from a chain restaurant. I've personally tried, enjoyed, and wrote from experience about most of the noted dishes. But in the instances where I haven't tasted one of these menu side items, I researched through a collection of reviews from consumer rating sites, as well as considered reporting from other food publications.
These chain restaurant side dishes were chosen based on consistency, popularity from the online community, use of unique ingredients, techniques, taste, personal enjoyability, and rankings made by other Tasting Table experts.