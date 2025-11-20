15 Chain Restaurant Sides Everyone Secretly Loves More Than The Mains

It's Friday night, and you and your family or friends are debating the universal toughest question out there: where should we eat? After a wave of "I don't know" and "you choose", finally, someone takes initiative and claims they have a hankering for a certain favorite dish at a well-loved chain. 95% of the time, that dish is a main course like popcorn shrimp, Kung Pow chicken, or a T-bone steak. So, when that 10% "let's go for the sides" suggestion sneaks in, you know it has to be out of this world. But seriously, there are some chain restaurant sides that everyone secretly loves more than the mains, and it's about time you tried them.

Some of these chains' marketing teams are very aware that their famous side dish is a major draw to the establishment, and they aren't shy about playing up on it. Others are still trying to push their main courses, while people flock in for their underrated cole slaw or buttery mashed potatoes. As a chef, I've been lucky enough to try most of these mouthwatering sides, deeming them some of the best I've tried, but have also pulled from experiences by other Tasting Table team members, and the online community of loyal consumers. It's likely that you have tried at least some of these chain restaurant sides that everyone secretly loves, but if not, you need to speak up during the next "where do we eat?" debate and get yourself a serving... or two. Enjoy it with rotating main courses and never get sick of the same old go-to meal out again.