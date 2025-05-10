10 Popular Bonefish Grill Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Bonefish Grill is not your typical seafood restaurant. With roots in Florida the restaurant does lean in to elevating coastal seafood fair but it also offers equally well-crafted dishes of chicken, steak, and even a children's menu, giving any patron a palatable option. And while the patrons and atmosphere offer a casual and open experience, I wouldn't necessarily define it as a casual place. The tables are candlelit, each server dons a fresh white chef coat, and the prices reflect a higher tier.

Having only around 170 restaurants scattered across the country, and the bulk of them being in Florida, you may not have had the chance to visit a Bonefish location. Even though I have one in my city, I've only visited a couple of times over the last 20 years. So, I decided it was about time to go back and try them again in order to offer a good understanding of what to expect from the Bonefish cuisine experience.

Tasting a number of items on the menu, including a few house favorites, I've ranked every element delivered to my table based on flavor, execution, and meal worthiness. So, if you plan on hitting a Bonefish restaurant near you, you might want to pay attention on what to avoid and what to try.