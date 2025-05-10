10 Popular Bonefish Grill Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best
Bonefish Grill is not your typical seafood restaurant. With roots in Florida the restaurant does lean in to elevating coastal seafood fair but it also offers equally well-crafted dishes of chicken, steak, and even a children's menu, giving any patron a palatable option. And while the patrons and atmosphere offer a casual and open experience, I wouldn't necessarily define it as a casual place. The tables are candlelit, each server dons a fresh white chef coat, and the prices reflect a higher tier.
Having only around 170 restaurants scattered across the country, and the bulk of them being in Florida, you may not have had the chance to visit a Bonefish location. Even though I have one in my city, I've only visited a couple of times over the last 20 years. So, I decided it was about time to go back and try them again in order to offer a good understanding of what to expect from the Bonefish cuisine experience.
Tasting a number of items on the menu, including a few house favorites, I've ranked every element delivered to my table based on flavor, execution, and meal worthiness. So, if you plan on hitting a Bonefish restaurant near you, you might want to pay attention on what to avoid and what to try.
10. Garlic whipped mashed potatoes
It's hard to go wrong with mashed potatoes. And having them both garlic and whipped sounded especially delicious. So, I was pleased to try these alongside my filet, as meat and potatoes go hand in hand. After trying them though, I can't definitely say I would make the same choice again because these spuds were not what I expected.
When it comes to a whipped mashed potato, I envision something fluffy and light, which these were not. These mashed potatoes were lumpy and dense with larger than normal bits of potato to chew on in every bite. This didn't make them bad. They had the taste and texture of a twice baked potato which was not unpleasing. However, it was very surprising.
And while these potatoes did have a garlic essence and buttery flavor, they lacked the creaminess I was looking for in a whipped and mashed potato. Had this side been called something else, perhaps changing whipped to home-style, I may not have thought twice about it. They tasted nice and were a pleasant enough side, but the current name is not setting this spud up for success.
9. Key lime cake
When I saw there was a key lime cake option for dessert, I was very excited as I am a huge fan of key lime anything. I was also very intrigued as to how this would come across as a cake instead of its more popular pie form. After trying it, I still don't have a good understanding as to why Bonefish chose this concept.
The icing and filling are amazing — zesty lime flavor, creamy texture, just the right amount of tart. And while this element is truly delicious, it seemed to have more of a cheesecake characteristic than an icing one. It almost came across very much like a pie filling.
And then the sponge of the cake offered more mystery. Touted as a vanilla crusted citrus cake, the taste and texture had my mouth believing it was eating a softer version of a graham cracker crust. The sponge was crumbly and somewhat dry. And there wasn't much more than a sweet aspect to speak of as far as taste.
This overly large slice of cake held all of the components of a key lime pie but seemed confused in its construction, which translated to the palate. I honestly can't say this was either good or bad. It was strange but I wouldn't completely advise against trying it at least once.
8. Tempura crunch sashimi tuna
The tempura crunch sashimi tuna was another option I was pleased to try. This is an offering I will always choose if it's on a menu as I am a big fan. But as it reached the table, I began having reservations.
The tuna was thickly crusted with a dry rub and looked a bit more cooked than the rare I expected. While the tuna did still have a nice, large ruby center, it seemed to have been seared too long and sliced too thinly. The outside edges were a bit charred both in taste and texture and presented the rare middle with a bit of a dehydrated flavor.
Alone the tuna wasn't the best I have had, but when paired with all of the other flavors on the plate, it tasted rather nice. The sashimi sauce was creamy and rich. The siracha drizzle added a nice heat. The tempura flakes offered a pleasing crunch. And the soy sauce rounded it all out with a dash of saltiness.
I would have rather not have had to take my bite of tuna on a journey around the plate to hit all of the elements. But when I did, it made for a very tasty bite. Just know going in, it's a bite you are going to have to work for.
7. Horseradish butter topped filet mignon
A horseradish butter topped filet mignon — each element on its own is something I truly love. So, I just knew together this steak was going to blow me away. And although it wasn't as exciting to eat as I had hoped, it was still a decent steak.
I ordered it mid-rare, and it was cooked perfectly. And as the menu suggested, a large crown of butter sat on top of the steak. However, this is where this steak began to surprise me.
I had expected the horseradish butter to be melting, cascading down the sides of the meat. Sadly, it just sat solidly lumped on top in a very visually unappealing manor. The top of the butter did look browned, which left me even more confused as to why it wasn't melted, but alas it was something that had to be sliced into and spread.
The flavor of the butter crown was lovely, however. The horseradish was there but subtle with no punch to the palate. The butter added a creaminess to the steak. And the steak itself was also subtly flavored. To the point that some may find it under seasoned. Personally, I enjoy being able to taste the meat when I have a steak. Others may find they need to add some salt and pepper to this item as it doesn't seem to have much seasoning of its own.
6. Lily's chicken
Lily's chicken is a specialty of Bonefish Grill and is a chicken breast served topped with goat cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts and lemon butter. So, if you are not a fan of any of these elements, I suggest skipping this item. The toppings are all ample in both quantity and taste. It's hard not to get a bit of everything with each bite of this dish.
The first thing to hit my palate was the tart of the lemon and the bluntness of goat cheese. The chicken was tender and juicy, tasting freshly grilled. The artichokes were large and plump. And the spinach was tender and tasteful.
Again, for a fan of all of these elements, you are going to enjoy this dish. For me personally, I did not. Not being a huge fan of goat cheese, I found it a bit chalky and harsh on the tongue. And while I am a fan of spinach and artichokes, there just seemed to be too much covering the chicken. I would prefer a smaller portion of the toppings with a finer chop of the veggies.
5. Green beans
The seasonal vegetable at this time was green beans. And when that is all the information the waitress offered about the side, I didn't really know what to expect. In the South green beans can be prepared in many different ways and span across a wide range of bean variety and cut. Rarely are they ever just plain green beans.
Bonefish Grill had prepared its beans sautéed with small bits of bacon and slices of mushroom. They were a lovely bright green indicating they had been perfectly cooked and upon biting into one I was delighted at the gentle snap. Perfectly crisp, fresh, and juicy the beans held the taste of the bacon and the mushroom in a deliciously delicate manner, regardless of actually getting a bite of these elements. But then when snagging a piece of the meat and veggie the taste became even more rich and flavorful.
For something so simple, these beans were wonderfully executed. If available, I highly suggest adding these to your meal as they will elevate any entree on the menu.
4. French fries
With so many kinds of fries available it is really hard to guess what you are going to get at any restaurant that doesn't have them displayed in a brightly lit picture behind the counter. And as far as Bonefish goes, its fries are nothing fancy. Just your ordinary, skin off, standard french fry. That being said — they are so good!
These fries weren't specially seasoned. And after doing a little sleuthing I found they are fried in general soybean oil. The fryers are shared, so maybe there is some flavor that spreads from the other fried dishes. I'm not sure the secret, or if there even is one. I just know I ate every single fry.
They were golden brown, crisp on every edge, and fluffy and dense in the middle. Perfectly salted, these fries remained with me throughout the menu tasting. Every time the server offered to take them away, I shook my head and said I was still working on them. I finished every crispy bit and was very tempted to order more.
As a side, I highly recommend getting the fries regardless of your main course. If you have a child that will be ordering, be sure to at least snag one of theirs. These french fries are simply irresistible.
3. Crème brûlée
While the crème brûlée wasn't on the menu both the server and the manager that stopped by my table suggested trying it. Both insisted it was the best crème brûlée either of them had ever had. With such high praise, how could I really resist? And I must say, it was quite a delectable dessert indeed.
Crème brûlée I've had in the past has come in a much smaller dish than the one I was served at Bonefish. The portion size was quite surprising. And even prepared as a larger serving, the custard inside was absolutely perfect in both taste and consistency.
It was creamy, light but filling, and richly melt-in-the-mouth luscious. It was silky smooth and big enough to share.
The layer of caramelized sugar was even expertly done. Not too thick but thick enough to offer a slightly resistant snap to the spoon. Just enough of a crust to give the custard a deep crunchy enhancement. All elements were above par for a dessert that can easily be ruined by the slightest misstep.
2. Crab cakes
The crab cakes can be ordered as a starter in pairs or added singularly to any main course. And in my opinion, you could easily enjoy doing both! If my eyes had been the guide, I most likely would have done both as the size of the cakes seemed a bit small in comparison to others I have seen, although they are quite thick.
Regardless of size, these crab cakes were easily worthy of an order. The meat was plump, buttery, and slightly sweet as fresh crab should be. The cake was perfectly seasoned — salt, garlic, just a hint of heat. The panko mixed throughout was crispy and a great textural element. And as a whole, the cake was dense, yet flaky.
And then there was the sauce. While the crab cakes were delicious on their own, the red remoulade that came with them was a chef's kiss. Sweet with a little spice, the sauce amped up the richness of the cake to a whole other level.
The only thing I would change about this offering is being able to have it as a meal. Served up with three crab cakes, since they are just a bit wee, and a side of those delicious fries. Now that is a dish I would happily have on a regular basis.
1. Bang bang shrimp
The bang bang shrimp is a Bonefish specialty and one it is, and should be, proud of. So proud in fact that it is served up twice on the menu: as an appetizer or as an entrée in taco form. Either way, I will say this dish is worth ordering.
The shrimp alone were plump, juicy, and tasted as if they were fresh from the ocean. The breading was crispy, salty, and savory even though it was covered in a thick helping of the signature creamy, spicy sauce. (Note if you do get the tacos, go without the cilantro lime sauce and just ask for more of this!)
While thick, dripping, and messy, the sauce does not go overboard in flavor. It's subtle and slightly sweet under the spice. The shrimp are served up on a bed of shredded lettuce that offers a crispy, crunchy, chill in taste and texture to the saucy heat. Such a simple pairing has never been so tasty. This dish is one to go back to Bonefish for. Or a reason to go for the first time.
Methodology
My methodology was pretty simple — was the food served as good or better to comparable meals I have had in the past. Was it prepared correctly? And would it offer me a meal I was happy to pay the price of? Again, I found the prices to be a bit on the high side across the entire menu.
I have had quite a lot of seafood and have been lucky enough to have that food served in coastal areas where it was fresh, and the people knew how to prepare it. So, knowing what to expect, I tasted each one of these dishes straight from the kitchen. With a cleaned palate between every tasting, I quickly discovered I was also judging the food based on getting what I expected simply from the name and menu description. Some just did not match!
I believe people will have the same issues with confusion of the items ranked lower on the list. Those in the middle of the pack may fall more into a personal preference and you might consider giving one a try. But the top five are all worth having and only fall below the next based on whether it could suffice as a meal.