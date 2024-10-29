Here's Exactly What Andrew Zimmern Puts In His Award-Winning Crab Cakes

It's hard to pin down a single recipe Andrew Zimmern is best known for, but if you're going to make only one of his classics it would probably be the crab cakes. Both his award-winning restaurant career and long list of popular food travel shows like "Bizarre Foods" have taken him all over the world, so when a specific style of cooking stands out to him, you pay attention. Crab cakes are somewhat notorious for a huge variation in quality, especially when you get far from their coastal origins, and we wanted to know just what his secret is. So, when Tasting Table caught up with Zimmern at Food Network's NYC Wine & Food Fest, we asked him about his best tips for making crab cakes, and he brought up a recipe of his that appeared on the cover of Food & Wine almost 20 years ago.

Advertisement

Zimmern told us that despite being two decades old, his Maryland-style crab cakes are still the top downloaded recipe on Food & Wine's website, joking, "My crab cake recipe is probably gonna be on the back of my gravestone. Not the front, but on the back." His ingredient list is rather sparse, and that is the point. "It's the barest amount of egg, mayonnaise, Worcestershire, and mustard and cracker crumb, just to hold the jumbo lumps together," he said. It turns out that the key to great crab cakes is (surprise!) keeping them all about the crab.